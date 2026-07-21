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Home Business vivo S2 teaser image leaks alongside its specs

vivo S2 teaser image leaks alongside its specs

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Back in May we heard that vivo was working on restarting the S series in India with the S2. This will be the follow-up to the S1, which was launched in 2019, but after so much time it’s obviously not going to be a proper successor.

Today a teaser image for the upcoming device has been leaked and you can see it below. The phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

It’s also said to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display with “1.5K” resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Its battery capacity is rumored to be above 7,000 mAh, and it will apparently support 80W wired charging, as well as wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It’s unclear when vivo plans to unveil the S2, but it seems like the company is still preparing a teaser campaign for it, so it might be a few weeks away. We’ll keep you posted.

Source (in Hindi)

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