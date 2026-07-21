Indian smartphone market shipments fell 13% in Q2 according to Omdia

A few days ago Counterpoint Research released its report on the Indian smartphone market for the second quarter of this year (April to June), and now Omdia has done the same.

According to Omdia’s data, the overall smartphone shipments in India fell by 13% in Q2 compared to the same period last year, to 33.9 million units. Of course, rising memory prices are primarily to blame, as they have resulted in “reduced affordability for mass-market consumers”.

Omdia says vivo shipped 6.3 million smartphones for a leading 18% market share, down 23% year-on-year from 8.1 million and 21%, respectively. Samsung almost caught up with its 5.9 million shipments and 17% market share. Its shipments were down 5% but its market share actually grew from 16%.

Oppo also grew its market share from 13% to 14% while shipping 400,000 less units (now 4.6 million), while Xiaomi’s market share stayed the same 13% despite its shipments falling from 5 million to 4.5 million. Apple is the last in the top five and the only one in the chart to actually grow its shipments YoY, from 3.1 million in Q2 2025 to 3.5 million this year. It now has 10% of India’s pie.

Omdia says the Y11 5G, Y21 5G, and V70 FE drove sales for vivo, while the Galaxy A07 and Galaxy A17 drove volumes for Samsung. Oppo’s best performers were the F33 series, the Reno15 family, and the Find X9 line. Xiaomi’s sales were driven by the Redmi 15a and 15C, as well as the Redmi A7 4G and the Redmi A7 Pro 4G. Apple has apparently benefited from inventory build-up of the iPhone 17 ahead of anticipated price increases for its successor.

For the full year, Omdia expects the Indian smartphone market’s shipments to experience a double-digit decline compared to last year, because consumer demand will remain “constrained by macroeconomic pressures and elevated device prices”.

vivo V70 FE 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 256GB 8GB RAM € 370.00 ₹ 38,900 256GB 12GB RAM ₹ 41,110 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 4GB RAM € 208.06 ₹ 15,490 128GB 6GB RAM ₹ 18,499 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 4GB RAM € 167.89 £ 128.92 128GB 6GB RAM £ 147.99 $ 179.50 Show all prices

Xiaomi Redmi 15C 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 4GB RAM € 179.90 £ 132.32 256GB 4GB RAM € 169.99 Show all prices

Xiaomi Redmi A7

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 64GB 3GB RAM ₹ 12,465 Show all prices

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 64GB 4GB RAM € 111.99 £ 88.80 128GB 4GB RAM € 125.19 £ 99.99 Show all prices

Apple iPhone 17

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 256GB 8GB RAM € 767.29 £ 664.99 512GB 8GB RAM € 895.00 £ 999.00 Show all prices

Source