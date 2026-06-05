Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach Reinforces Its Commitment to Sustainability on World Ocean Day 2026

Sustainability continues to be at the heart of Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach’s operations and long-term vision. As part of World Ocean Day 2026 and Accor’s ongoing Save Ocean campaign, now in its third year since its launch in 2024, the hotel reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship through a series of initiatives focused on reducing waste, promoting responsible consumption, and raising awareness around ocean conservation.

Observed annually on 8 June, World Ocean Day serves as a global reminder of the critical role oceans play in sustaining life and the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems from pollution and environmental degradation. In line with this vision, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach continues to integrate sustainable practices across its operations. The hotel also organized a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in collaboration with Funsmart Knowledge Solution Foundation on 3rd June, 2026. The activity brought together hotel associates and volunteers to support cleaner coastlines while creating awareness around marine pollution, waste segregation, and environmental responsibility. The initiative reflected the belief that protecting oceans requires collective action from businesses, communities, and individuals alike.

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, the hotel has implemented measures aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, including investments in responsible waste management and initiatives that encourage conscious consumption. A key step in this journey has been the installation of an in-house bottling plant, significantly reducing dependence on single-use plastic bottles and supporting the property’s efforts towards a more circular and sustainable operating model.

Additionally, reinforcing its commitment towards responsible waste management and conscious hospitality practices, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has installed waste segregation bins across high movement checkpoints within the hotel premises, encouraging guests, visitors, and associates to actively participate in waste segregation and contribute towards more sustainable disposal practices. The hotel has also incorporated sustainably sourced personal care kits as part of its guest amenities, further aligning its operations with environmentally responsible and mindful consumption practices.

Such initiative serves as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring neighbouring communities to embrace environmental stewardship and responsible practices. By promoting effective waste management, encouraging sustainable lifestyles, and strengthening collective accountability, we aspire to create a lasting impact that contributes to a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

Speaking about the initiative, Kunal Shanker, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said, “At Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, sustainability is not viewed as a standalone initiative but as an integral part of how we operate every day. As we mark the third year of Accor’s Save Ocean campaign, we remain committed to reducing our environmental footprint through responsible practices, conscious resource management, and community engagement. The beach clean-up drive served as a meaningful reminder that even small collective actions can contribute towards preserving our coastlines and marine ecosystems for future generations.”

Manav Sony, Founder, Funsmart Knowledge Solution Foundation, said, “Environmental conservation requires long-term commitment and collaboration. We were pleased to partner with Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach on this initiative, which not only helped create awareness around marine pollution but also encouraged community participation in protecting our natural ecosystems. Such efforts play an important role in fostering sustainable habits and driving positive environmental impact.”