ONERHT Foundation Raises Over S$ 280,000 for Local Charities and Announces New Leadership at 11th Anniversary Charity Golf & Gala Dinner

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SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 -( ACN Newswire)-ONERHT Foundation Ltd(” Foundation “), the business social duty automobile of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies(jointly,” ONERHT”)commemorated its 11th anniversary by hosting the yearly Charity Golf & & Gala Dinner at Sentosa Golf Club on 28 May 2026.

The occasion, beautified by Guest of Honour Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, drew over 120 golf players from Singapore’s legal and expert neighborhood for a day of sports and philanthropy, culminating in a gala supper that declared the Foundation’s withstanding dedication to make a distinction in the lives of those it serves. The occasion likewise marked the 15th anniversary of RHTLaw Asia LLP.

The Foundation raised more than S$ 280,000 through the occasion to benefit 4 regional charities, specifically PCF Sparkle Care, Singapore Road Safety Council, Singapore Golf Association, and Bethel Community Services.

In addition to the fundraising turning point, the night saw a management shift within the Foundation. Ms Kaylee Kwok stepped down as Chairman with impact from 28 May 2026, having actually stewarded the Foundation through 4 years of continual development and deepening neighborhood effect.

“It has actually been a terrific advantage to work as Chairman of ONERHT Foundation. What started as a conviction that the legal and expert neighborhood might do more has actually turned into something really significant, with over S$ 6 million raised, more than 40 recipients supported, and many lives touched throughout Singapore and the area. I am deeply grateful to our sponsors, donors, partners and our ONERHT coworkers for their strong assistance and dedication. I entrust complete self-confidence that the Foundation’s finest years are still ahead,” stated Ms Kaylee Kwok.

Mr Nandakumar Renganathan has actually been selected as the brand-new Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, likewise with impact from 28 May 2026. Mr Nandakumar brings with him a deep dedication to the Foundation’s objective and vision to extend its reach throughout Singapore and the wider ASEAN area.

“I am deeply honoured to handle this function and similarly grateful to Kaylee for her management and contributions to the Foundation. ONERHT Foundation means something larger than any among us, a belief that those people in the legal and expert neighborhood have an obligation to return, not simply as soon as, however regularly and with function. I eagerly anticipate dealing with our sponsors, donors, partners and recipients along with our ONERHT associates to bring that objective forward and extend our reach even further throughout Singapore and ASEAN,” stated Mr Nandakumar.

The night likewise saw the finalizing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in between RHTLaw Asia and the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), marking a brand-new chapter in the Foundation’s dedication to constructing significant and long lasting collaborations with the neighborhoods it serves.

ONERHT Foundation Ltd

A Singapore signed up charity and grant-making humanitarian organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) allows RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (jointly, “ONERHT”) to do best and do excellent through different charitable endeavours. Establish by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was signed up as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making humanitarian organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.

The Foundation looks for to develop, motivate and motivate the best humanitarian culture amongst the business and legal fraternity of returning to the neighborhood in a focused, hands-on and significant way. Given that its creation, the Foundation has actually raised more than S$ 6 million to support more than 40 recipients associated with education, environmental management and sustainability, disadvantaged groups along with the arts and sports.

To find out more, please go to www.onerht.foundation

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