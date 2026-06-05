SnowValley Secures New Partnerships Across Major Global Food Exhibitions in H1 2026, Steadily Expanding Its International Business

Zhangjiakou, China, June 4, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –In the very first half of 2026, SnowValley, China’s leading frozen potato item maker, showcased its items and services at 4 of the world’s premier food market occasions– Gulfood in the Middle East, FOODEX Japan, FHA Food & & Beverage in Singapore, and THAIFEX-Anuga Asia in Thailand. Through its existence at these flagship exhibits, SnowValley even more enhanced its reach throughout crucial customer markets in the Middle East, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Leveraging these world’s leading food market exhibits, SnowValley showcased its incorporated commercial chain competitiveness and worldwide service abilities, bring in prevalent attention from market experts, worldwide purchasers, and leading media worldwide.

Acknowledged for several successive years amongst the Top 500 Chinese Brands and Top 500 Asian Brands, SnowValley continues to enhance its worldwide brand name existence through its localized market techniques and deep engagement with abroad circulation networks throughout several nations. By protecting a series of cross-border tactical collaborations, the business is additional broadening its around the world network and enhancing its position in the worldwide frozen potato items market.

Throughout the exhibits, SnowValley made strong acknowledgment and trust from international purchasers by leveraging its extremely standardized production system, market-driven item personalization abilities, and effective & & trustworthy international supply chain. Today, SnowValley provides a portfolio of more than 160 SKUs, with items exported to over 40 nations and areas worldwide.

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With years of devotion to the potato items market, SnowValley has actually attained an overall internationalization upgrade covering item exports, brand name advancement, and industry-standard promo, driven by quality and development as the core and supported by worldwide operations.

Looking ahead, SnowValley will continue to improve its item R&D abilities and broaden its global existence. By providing top quality deep-processed potato items, SnowValley intends to empower the advancement of the international foodservice market, promote the standardization and updating of the sector through leading quality, and continually check out and develop sustainable worth within the worldwide food supply chain.

Business: SnowValley Food Hebei Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Joyce Yang

Email: sales@snowvalleyfood.com

Site: https://snowvalleyfood.com/en/

Telephone: +86 131 6429 9552

City: Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province



Subject: Press release summary