NPST Launches ‘Bank-in-a-Box’ Platform to Bridge Digital Service Delivery Gaps in Small and Mid-Size Banks

A unified, ready-to-deploy digital banking suite that enables banks, including co-operative banks, to go fully digital within just twelve weeks.

Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST), a leading digital banking and payments technology company, has announced the launch of its Bank-in-a-Box platform, a comprehensive and ready-to-deploy digital banking solution designed to help small, mid-size, and co-operative banks accelerate their digital transformation and enhance customer experience.

Banks across India continue to face challenges such as legacy systems, fragmented infrastructure, and limited digital capabilities that constrain innovation and affect customer satisfaction. NPST’s Bank-in-a-Box platform is a next-generation solution that addresses these challenges through a modern digital banking and payments stack, purpose built for high performance environments. It enables banks to modernise operations, enhance service delivery, and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

As digital adoption increases across the banking ecosystem, NPST’s Bank-in-a-Box provides an integrated platform that combines payments processing through UPI and IMPS with merchant acquiring solutions for both offline channels such as QR and Soundbox, and online channels including Pay-in, Payout, and Interoperable Autopay. The platform also features an AI powered RegTech solution that enables efficient merchant risk management along with fraud risk monitoring and online dispute resolution. Its built-in omnichannel Banking SuperApp offers more than four hundred services such as account and credit management, bill payments, e-commerce, and ticketing, enabling banks to deliver a unified and seamless digital experience.

The platform follows a plug-and-play architecture that enables rapid deployment for banks. Certain solutions can go live instantly, ensuring immediate operational readiness. For solutions that require deeper integration, NPST has optimised implementation processes and reduced timelines by up to sixty per cent, allowing banks to go live within eight to twelve weeks. This approach accelerates go-to-market and enhances scalability and operational efficiency for partner banks.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director, NPST, said: “Bank-in-a-Box is a low-cost, high-performance, and fully compliant solution designed to serve over two thousand regulated entities across the BFSI sector, including banks, PPIs, NBFCs, and payment aggregators. It also meets the agile needs of more than one hundred thousand fintechs that rely on banking partnerships to scale. By the end of this financial year, we aim to onboard more than twenty tenants across multiple product lines, strengthening our SaaS based revenue model within the TSP segment and expanding access to the Bank-in-a-Box platform.”

The platform also supports core banking, loan processing, and anti-money laundering compliance through seamless third-party integrations. By consolidating multiple digital services within a single framework, Bank-in-a-Box enables banks to close operational gaps, accelerate service delivery, and unlock new revenue streams in areas such as merchant acquiring, digital lending, and API monetisation.

Banks can deploy the solution through hosted, on-premises, or hybrid models. Preconfigured to meet RBI and NPCI standards, the platform ensures faster time to market, reduced integration complexity, and scalable innovation. It enables financial institutions to focus on growth and customer experience rather than infrastructure management.