 Instamart Launches In-App Feature for Period Tracking and Period Care

Instamart has introduced a Period Tracker and Care feature, an integrated in-app experience designed to make menstrual-care essentials easier to access and manage. The feature brings period tracking and rapid ordering into a single flow, allowing users to monitor cycles and shop for relevant products without switching apps or searching across categories.

The Period Care feature combines two functions – cycle tracking and one-tap shopping – into a single section inside Instamart. Users can track their menstrual cycle, receive reminders, and access a curated set of items commonly needed during this time.

Based on feedback observed on the platform and discussions reflected on social media, users often find it difficult to keep track of cycles or to assemble essentials at the last minute. The update aims to reduce this friction by consolidating information and products in one place. The feature includes pads, tampons, menstrual cups, hot-water bags, pain-relief options, and curated food items associated with PMS cravings, such as chocolates and ice cream.

The feature gained early traction after a customer’s LinkedIn post describing the feature as a “thoughtful addition” went viral. Other users highlighted how reminders helped them prepare ahead of time or build small “survival kits” during PMS. Many comments reflected that the feature simplifies a task that typically relies on external trackers or last-minute ordering.

The reactions reflect a broader shift in how digital platforms are beginning to integrate everyday wellness needs into existing user journeys, moving beyond transactional quick-commerce use cases.

With Period Care becoming a one-tap experience, Instamart isn’t just meeting demand; it’s unlocking a new, everyday kind of convenience integrated right in the heart of its platform.

Check out Period Care on Instamart here: https://events.swiggy.com/period-tracker?utm_source=app&utm_medium=ext-share