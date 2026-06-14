Hong Kong – Special announcement on fire in Yau Ma Tei

Special announcement on fire in Yau Ma Tei ******************************************



Attention TV and radio duty announcers:



Please broadcast the following special announcement as soon as possible, and repeat it at suitable intervals:



The Fire Services Department received reports at 4.18am today (June 14) that a fire broke out on a vessel in waters at New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter. A firefighting operation is under way.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.