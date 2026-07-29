Hong Kong – Cluster of COVID-19 cases in United Christian Hospital

Cluster of COVID-19 cases in United Christian Hospital ******************************************************

The following is released on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The representative for United Christian Hospital (UCH) made the following statement on a cluster of COVID-19 cases today (July 29):

An 81-year-old female client confessed to a psychiatric ward of UCH evaluated favorable for COVID-19 on July 26. The healthcare facility checked clients from the exact same ward in accordance with dominating standards, and recognized 9 more female clients (aged 31 to 77) who checked favorable for COVID-19. All clients are being dealt with in seclusion and remain in steady condition with moderate signs.

A series of improved infection control procedures have actually currently been embraced in the ward worried:

1. Admissions have actually been suspended;

2. Ward group activities are suspended and clients are under medical security;

3. Ward cleansing and disinfection of the environment have actually been boosted, and devoted medical devices has actually been appointed for clients to avoid the spread of the infection; and

4. Application of strict bead and contact preventative measures, and improved hand health for personnel, clients and visitors have actually been enacted.

The health center will continue to carefully keep track of the circumstance of the clients. The cases have actually been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for follow-up.