Hong Kong – FEHD continues to fight unlawful sale of food by unlicensed hawkers (with pictures)

FEHD continues to fight prohibited sale of food by unlicensed hawkers (with images) *********************************************************************************

A representative for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) stated today (July 29) that in view of the general public health threats postured by prohibited hawking of food from unidentified sources, ended food, limited food, or poorly saved food, the FEHD has actually been carrying out an intelligence-led operation codenamed “Dawn Net” throughout the area considering that July 17 to punish unlicensed hawkers offering food from unidentified sources, ended food, or high-risk food products.

Since the other day (July 28), the FEHD had actually detained 14 individuals thought of unlawful hawking of food, and took around 600 kgs of prepared food, shellfish, lunch boxes, bread, fresh milk, drinks, and ended food. Amongst the detained individuals, 13 were furthermore charged with triggering blockage in public locations, and 2 were furthermore charged with offering limited food without approval.

The FEHD contacts members of the general public not to patronise unlicensed hawkers, as the food originates from unidentified sources and might even be scavenged from rubbish bins, positioning serious food security dangers. The department has actually corresponded to advise significant retail chains to correctly deal with disposed of food, such as getting rid of product packaging and including color or disinfectant, and to enhance personnel training. The FEHD will likewise proactively supply health education to the trade.

The FEHD has actually long embraced an affordable and caring technique to dealing with unlicensed hawkers, working out discretion towards senior or handicapped hawkers. The department worried that if the sale of food from unidentified sources, ended food, forbade or limited high-risk food is included, the department will embrace a “zero-tolerance” technique versus the unlicensed hawkers, consisting of instant arrests without previous caution.

The FEHD has actually been gathering intelligence through various channels to fight associated prohibited activities. Throughout this operation, the department acquired more info suggesting that members of the general public had actually tried to scavenge raw sashimi from a rubbish bin near a food factory. The FEHD right away took proactive preventive steps by quickly checking the appropriate places, determining possible websites where food may be disposed of, and obstructing high-risk food from going into the marketplace. The FEHD alerts that anybody who scavenges disposed of food for prohibited sale will devote an offense, and rigid enforcement actions will be taken by the department.

According to the general public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance (Cap. 132), no individual will hawk in any street unless she or he holds a legitimate hawker licence provided by the FEHD. Culprits are responsible to an optimum charge of a fine of $5,000 and one month’s jail time for a very first conviction, and a fine of $10,000 and 6 months’ jail time for a subsequent conviction. If unlicensed hawking activities likewise trigger blockage to passages, police officers might set up extra prosecutions versus culprits who trigger blockage by putting short articles in public locations under the Summary Offences Ordinance (Cap. 228), which brings an optimum fine of $25,000 or 3 months’ jail time. In addition, anyone who offers limited food (consisting of frozen meat, sashimi, and sushi) without authorization dedicates an offense and is accountable upon conviction to an optimum fine of $50,000 and 6 months’ jail time.

The FEHD restated that targeted enforcement operations will continue. Members of the general public need to report any suspicious hawking activities instantly.