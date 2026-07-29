Appeal for details on missing out on guy in Tseung Kwan O (with images) ********************************************************************

Cops today (July 29) interested the general public for details on a guy who went missing out on in Tseung Kwan O.

Chan Fat-hing, aged 58, went missing out on after he was last seen in King Lam Estate on July 24 afternoon. His household made a report to Police on the exact same day.

He has to do with 1.65 metres high, 70 kgs in weight and of medium develop. He has a long face with yellow skin and brief black hair. He was last seen using a set of glasses, blue-coloured short-sleeved t-shirt, dark pants and black and white sports shoes.

Anybody who understands the location of the missing out on male or might have seen him is prompted to call the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0316 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or call any police headquarters.