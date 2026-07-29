Services eye ASEAN chances, with Malaysia in focus and Hong Kong as perfect platform

Mainland business are significantly broadening into ASEAN, as they pursue brand-new development chances overseas, with Malaysia becoming among the area’s essential locations for company advancement and financial investment. Initial findings from a brand-new Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) study reveal that ASEAN has actually ended up being a significant focus of Mainland business’ internationalisation methods, while need for Hong Kong’s expert services continue to grow.

Outcomes revealed that 91% of surveyed Mainland business prepare to establish organization in ASEAN, showing the area’s growing value, as business look for brand-new markets, diversify supply chains and capture chances in emerging markets.

Talking about the findings, Bruce PangDirector of HKTDC Research, stated: “ASEAN has become a priority destination for Mainland enterprises pursuing international growth. Companies are not only looking to expand their sales networks, but also establishing regional supply chains, investing in higher value-added activities and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors, such as AI, semiconductors and new energy.”

“At the same time, businesses recognise the growing complexities of operating across different markets. This explains the strong demand for Hong Kong’s professional services, and reinforces our city’s role as a superconnector and super value-adder facilitating opportunities for enterprises across ASEAN and beyond.”

Hong Kong stays favored company services platform

As business broaden overseas, expert assistance has actually ended up being significantly essential. The study discovered that Mainland business going into ASEAN markets need support in locations consisting of legal and accounting compliance, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain management, funding and danger management. Amongst business preparing to broaden into ASEAN, 83% of surveyed participants showed an interest in utilizing Hong Kong’s expert services to support their local advancement.

Malaysia acquires prominence in ASEAN growth prepares

Amongst ASEAN markets, Malaysia is bring in considerable interest from Mainland business. The study reveals that the nation ranks amongst the leading locations for both production and services business aiming to develop or broaden local operations. Malaysia is especially appealing for organizations associated with semiconductors, commercial products, AI and other innovation-driven markets.

Malaysia’s appeal is underpinned by its fully grown commercial community, proficient labor force, competitive service environment and dedication to commercial updating. Efforts, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Semiconductor Strategy and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, are assisting to enhance the nation’s position as an innovative production, innovation and services center in ASEAN.

Financial ties in between Hong Kong and Malaysia have actually likewise continued to deepen. In 2025, Malaysia was Hong Kong’s 3rd biggest trading partner amongst ASEAN member states.

Concerning bilateral financial investment, at the end of 2025, Hong Kong was Malaysia’s 2nd biggest financier after Singapore, with a cumulative FDI of US$ 34.8 billion, while Hong Kong was Malaysia’s 2nd biggest source of FDI after Singapore in regards to net FDI circulation.

Believe Business, Think Hong Kong

In the middle of Malaysia’s growing tactical value and increasing interest amongst companies in the market, the HKTDC will bring its flagship overseas advertising occasion,Believe Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK)to Kuala Lumpur on 11 August.

The full-day seminar, set to occur at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, will unite magnate, financiers, innovators, expert provider and policymakers from Malaysia and Hong Kong to exchange insights, check out financial investment and company chances and create brand-new cross-border collaborations.

With Malaysia’s progressing financial concerns as a background, TBTHKwill include conversations on RMB internationalisation, sustainability and green developments, Hong Kong’s function as a worldwide monetary and company centre, and health care services and developments.Algernon YauSecretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, andYB Loke Siew FookMinister of Transport Malaysia, will be the visitors of honour at the opening event.

In addition to the seminar, some 30 Hong Kong provider and start-ups will include their flagship items and options in the exhibit’s Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon to produce chances for cooperation with Malaysian individuals. Individually company assessments and on-site service matching will help with offers and cooperation in between Malaysian and Hong Kong business.

A group of around 100 federal government authorities, magnate, innovators, start-ups and expert company from different sectors– consisting of financing, organization, development and innovation, ecological services, media and marketing– will take a trip to Malaysia to check out company chances through conversations, networking occasions and service matching conferences.

For more details or to sign up for the seminar:

https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2026-kuala-lumpur/symposium/en/index.html

Picture download:https://bit.ly/4fs9gKh

Director of HKTDC ResearchBruce Pang(centre), Principal Economist (Asian and Emerging Markets)Wendy Hu(left) and Senior Economist (Greater China Team)Cherry Yeung(right) revealed the most recent study findings and Malaysia market insights ahead of Think Business, Think Hong Kong in Kuala Lumpur HKTDC study discovered that 91% of Mainland business prepare to broaden their organization to ASEAN, with Malaysia becoming an essential location for business running in the semiconductors, AI and other innovation-driven or high-value-added sectors. To assist Hong Kong services take advantage of Malaysian chances, HKTDC will stage its flagship overseas marketing occasion, Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK), in Kuala Lumpur on 11 August



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About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and organization objectives to produce company chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the Mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise offers current market insights and item info by means of trade publications, research study reports and digital news channels. For more details, please see www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary