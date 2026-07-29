Mazda Begins Local Assembly of MAZDA CX-30 in Indonesia

HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 29, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) revealed today that it will start regional assembly of the MAZDA CX-30 in Indonesia on July 29, 2026. Mazda views Indonesia as one of its crucial markets in the ASEAN area and will speed up organization development in this market.

PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI)* 1, the unique supplier of Mazda automobiles in Indonesia, together with its subsidiary, PT Eurokars Produksi Pratama (EPP)* 2, will carry out regional assembly operations on a devoted Mazda assembly line. Mazda is supporting the smooth launch of regional production and assisting make sure that automobiles produced in Indonesia fulfill Mazda’s international quality requirements through workers advancement, the intro of production devices, technical assistance for car production, and the supply of parts. Under its Lean Asset Strategy, Mazda has actually constructed a collective collaboration structure that allows the Company to supply consumers with higher access to premium, reputable Mazda cars through regional production and circulation.

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The MAZDA CX-30 (in your area put together design in Indonesia)

Toru Nakajima, Mazda’s Senior Executive Officer who provided remarks at today’s production launch event, stated: “Indonesia is an essential market for Mazda in the ASEAN area, following Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand in sales volume, and one where we anticipate ongoing development. The start of regional assembly of the Mazda CX-30 marks a crucial turning point in enhancing the Mazda brand name and broadening our existence in Indonesia. We intend to even more enhance Mazda’s distinct brand name worth in this market, deepen consumer trust, and offer consumers with an even richer ownership experience than ever previously. Moving on, Mazda will operate in unison with our service partners to add to the ongoing advancement of Indonesia’s vehicle market. Assisted by our brand name worth management approach, we will use an item lineup that satisfies the requirements of a lot more consumers and provide the happiness of driving to them, therefore renewing our company in Indonesia as one of our essential centers in the ASEAN area.”

Mazda will continue to react to the requirements and attributes of each market while providing the distinct movement experience that specifies the Mazda brand name, aiming to be the brand name of option for an ever-growing variety of clients.

* 1 A completely in your area owned vehicle wholesaler and supplier without any capital association with Mazda.

* 2 An automobile production business that is an entirely owned subsidiary of EMI, without any capital ties to Mazda.



Subject: Press release summary