Fujitsu starts advancement of exclusive AI platform for banks

Fujitsu Limited today revealed that it will start advancement of the “Uvance for Finance AI Transformation Platform” (the Platform), a devoted AI platform to support AI usage, consisting of local banks in Japan, beginning in August 1st, 2026.

The Platform will be “Fujitsu Kozuchi Enterprise AI Factory” [1]an exclusive AI platform that makes sure information sovereignty and AI credibility. It will integrate Fujitsu’s AI innovations, consisting of the “Takane” big language design, which is developed to manage the distinct company practices, legal structures, and specialized terms of banks, in addition to generative AI trust innovations that attend to security requirements such as guardrail innovation for vulnerabilities, and multi-AI representatives that autonomously carry out jobs according to service qualities. These functions will make it possible for banks to safely make use of AI for extremely personal monetary information.

Fujitsu will support banks in firmly incorporating AI into their operations and decision-making. Through this exclusive AI platform, established with deep know-how in monetary operations, we intend to change company procedures into AI-driven workflows that regularly provide outcomes.

Background

Recently, banks have actually revealed increasing expectations for AI usage throughout a wide variety of operations, consisting of business sales, specific sales, and branch workplace operations. Monetary organizations, which manage extremely private information, require to make sure an environment where AI can be firmly used versus hazards such as cyberattacks. They likewise deal with obstacles such as a lack of proficient workers for AI usage and increased functional expenses related to broadening AI usage. Due to these obstacles, AI usage has actually been restricted to particular jobs or pilot stages, and the facility of a structure for company-wide usage and constant operation has actually not advanced sufficiently.To accomplish company-wide usage, there is a need for an environment where AI can be incorporated into service procedures and decision-making, and ran safely and continually, instead of simply as an organization assistance tool.

Functions of the Platform

The Platform provides banks a thorough option created for safe and contonuous AI usage. This service incorporates a confirmed sovereignty that encompases information sovereignty and functional control together with trustedAI abilities, the enterprise-grade big language design “Takane,” AI representatives, and accompanying assistance. “Takane” will assist enhance AI use expenses through a versatile rates design integrating flat-rate and usage-based billing.

Figure 1: Diagram showing the relationship in between the” Uvance for Finance AI Transformation Platform” and “Uvance for Finance”

1. Exclusive AI platform guaranteeing information sovereignty and extremely reputable AI:

The Platform will utilize “Fujitsu Kozuchi Enterprise AI Factory”to allow banks to make use of AI in a devoted environment where they can manage their own information and functional guidelines. This method will fulfill the security and governance requirements of banks and make sure protected and extremely trustworthy AI by envisioning and handling AI use and dangers.

2. Usage of numerous AI innovations fixated “Takane”:

By using “Takane,” a big language design that attends to the special company practices, legal structures, and specialized terms of the monetary market, the Platform will support jobs such as loan screening, development and confirmation of different application files, and query handling, adding to functional performance and enhancing expenses related to AI utilization.Furthermore, it will integrate generative AI trust innovations, consisting of Fujitsu’s exclusive guardrail innovation, customized to security requirements. This will imagine the thinking, habits, and possible threats of AI, intending to guarantee AI openness and reliability.

3. Understanding functional performance through AI representatives and accompanying assistance:

Numerous AI representatives specialized for monetary operations, such as a consumer understanding AI representative that evaluates consumer requirements and a sales activity optimization AI representative that proposes optimum sales techniques, will team up to support jobs like loan screening, query handling, and file production. This will produce an environment where AI can be quickly utilized even with a lack of workers, consequently accomplishing functional efficiency.Additionally, Fujitsu will take advantage of its built up know-how in AI usage, system building, and operation to offer end-to-end assistance for banks, from preparation and intro to operation and facility of AI usage, thus understanding constant AI usage and functional performance.

Figure 2: Example of Sales Optimization Support Provided by an AI Agent

Future Plans

Fujitsu intends to introduce the Platform in March 2027 and use it to branch workplace operations, compliance, reporting, and customer support, in addition to loan screening and associated administrative jobs. Fujitsu will likewise promote the development of a co-creation environment where several banks can collect and equally use AI representatives and service knowledge.

Fujitsu positions this Platform as a core component for the advancement of “Uvance for Finance,” adding to the performance enhancement, boosted client engagement, and facility of sustainable competitiveness for banks. Together with our clients, we will co-create a brand-new age of monetary operations where AI can be used firmly and continually.

< img src ="https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2026/07/28-01/news-20260728-01c-en.png?h=517&iar=0&w=980&rev=ab6c37ea1d59405b87310e10ccb19aa9&hash=79008C288A77D466BF2FBA8D90FA99D1" alt width ="650" height ="343">

Figure 3: Future Direction of “Uvance for Finance”

[1] “Fujitsu Kozuchi Enterprise AI Factory”:An exclusive AI platform that allows business to autonomously handle the whole cycle of optimum design advancement, operation, and extra knowing for generative AI, therefore continually enhancing generative AI designs and representatives.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for clients around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to fix a few of the best obstacles dealing with mankind. Our series of services and services make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined earnings of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

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