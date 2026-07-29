Trump dials back Iran hazards, hosts Netanyahu at White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other authorities on the day of the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026.|Picture Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

United States President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House Tuesday as the United States leader looked for to prevent restored battle in Iran and rather laid the ground for additional diplomacy after both sides stopped briefly tit-for-tat strikes.

“I believe we have a really strong position today,” Trump informed Fox News on Tuesday. He repeated his hazard to bomb Iran’s significant bridges if no arrangement can be reached, however included “if I can prevent doing that, I ‘d like to do that.”

Trump’s remarks came 4 days after the United States ended approximately 2 weeks of strikes on the Islamic Republic. Hostilities had actually resumed when peace settlements over the Strait of Hormuz broke down. In turn, Iran stopped briefly vindictive fire on Gulf states.

Brent petroleum has actually plunged to listed below $84 a barrel considering that the sides stopped briefly skirmishes, below more than $100 recently following the flare up in combating.

A spokesperson stated Netanyahu, in Washington for the funeral service of long time Iran hawk Senator Lindsey Graham, had an “exceptional” conference with Trump and backs whatever course Trump chooses to pursue with Tehran.

Israel “totally supports whatever course the president picks to take,” Doron Spielman informed Bloomberg. “It can either be looked after the simple method– through settlements, which everybody would choose– or the tough method.”

A 2nd Israeli authorities stated the possibility of the United States selling F-35s to Turkey, which Israel opposes, did not show up in the conference. Neither did the future of Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, which the United States and Israel suspect is a nuclear website and Trump has actually threatened to target, Tzipi Hotovely informed press reporters.

Trump likewise did not pressure Netanyahu to accelerate operations in Gaza or withdraw soldiers from Lebanon, Hotovely stated.

In the area, arbitrators from Iran and Oman are dealing with an arrangement to reboot significant shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a relocation the a relocation that would allow Iran and the United States to resume official settlements about Tehran’s nuclear program and completely end their war, according to individuals knowledgeable about the circumstance, asking not to be determined speaking on delicate matters.

Omani and Iranian mediators fulfilled in Tehran over the weekend and conversations are continuous, individuals stated. Omani authorities wish to make a statement signaling development in the next couple of days, individuals stated.

Tehran isn’t pleased with Oman’s deal for shared control over the strait, an Iranian authorities informed state tv.

The current relieving in oil costs will likely activate a fall in United States gas expenses, reducing pressure on Trump. Gas has actually surged throughout the height of summertime driving season, souring Americans on the currently out of favor war effort– and Trump’s Republican Party– ahead of November’s midterm elections that will identify control of Congress.

In spite of the slow down in attacks, stress in the area stay high. Couple of vessels are moving through the Strait of Hormuz– a minimum of with their transponders switched on– as Iran continues to threaten any that attempt to transit without its consent.

The United States has actually restored its own marine blockade to avoid ships docking in Iranian ports.

More stories like this are readily available on bloomberg.com

Released on July 29, 2026