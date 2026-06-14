No extreme diets: Eat five times a day and still lose 4–5 kgs in 15 days, fitness coach shares plan

A 15-day fat loss plan shared by an online transformation coach is making waves on social media for its aggressive yet structured approach to rapid weight loss. The plan claims that individuals can lose 4–5 kg in just 15 days through a combination of calorie-deficient eating, high protein intake, and consistent training.

However, it is pertinent to note that fitness experts often caution against extreme short-term goals. The plan has sparked interest among people looking for quick fat loss strategies.

The Core Idea: Calorie Deficit + High Protein

At the heart of the plan is a simple science used in most fat-loss programs — burning more calories than you consume. The plan also strictly advises avoiding junk food, sugary drinks, and alcohol for the entire 15 days. The coach recommends:

High protein intake to protect muscle

Moderate calorie deficit for fat loss

Lower carbs for appetite control

Combination of strength training and cardio

4–5 litres of water daily with electrolytes

Daily Calorie Target: 1200–1500 kcal

According to Bhagat Gaheer’s plan, daily calorie intake should be kept between 1200 and 1500 kcal, depending on body weight and activity level. This low-calorie approach is designed to create a fast fat-burning environment, especially when paired with strength training along with NEAT movement like walking.

Sample Meal Plan for 15 Days

The diet is structured across five meals a day, focusing heavily on protein and controlled carbs.

Breakfast

Oats with whey protein

OR

Tofu, paneer, or egg whites

Black coffee or green tea (no sugar)

Mid-meal

Greek yogurt or curd

Almonds

One fruit (apple, kiwi, or berries)

Lunch

Protein source (tofu, paneer, chicken, or soy)

One bowl dal

One roti or small portion of brown rice

Salad or vegetables

Snack

Black coffee or green tea

Roasted chana or sprouts

Dinner

Lean protein (around 150g)

Stir-fried vegetables or salad

Low-carb meal focus



Optional Before Bed

Herbal tea or casein protein

Training Plan: Strength + Cardio Combo

The workout structure focuses on both fat loss and muscle preservation:

30–45 minutes brisk walking, cycling, or incline treadmill

45–60 minutes strength training

Compound exercises (multi-muscle movements)

10–15 minutes HIIT or cardio finisher

The plan also encourages 8,000–10,000 daily steps to increase overall calorie burn.

Daily Rules for Faster Results

To maximize results, the program emphasizes strict discipline:

4–5 litres of water daily

7–8 hours of sleep

No cheat meals for 15 days

Consistent workout routine

These lifestyle rules are designed to support fat loss and reduce water retention.

What Results Are Expected?

According to the plan, users may experience:

4–5 kg weight loss in 15 days

Reduced bloating and water retention

Visible fat loss around waist and face

Improved muscle definition (if followed strictly)

However, results can vary depending on body type, metabolism, and adherence to the plan.

Fitness Experts Often Warn About Extreme Cuts

While such rapid transformation plans attract attention, many fitness professionals generally advise caution with very low-calorie diets, especially if followed without supervision. Sustainable fat loss usually depends on long-term consistency rather than short-term restriction cycles.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a user-generated post on Instagram. ET.com has not independently verified the claims made in the post and does not vouch for their accuracy. The views expressed are those of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of ET.com. Reader discretion is advised.