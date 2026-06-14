How To Make Butter Garlic Nan At Home Without Tandoor Or Oven

When dining out, our top choice to accompany dishes like dal makhani or shahi paneer is piping hot tandoori butter garlic nan. The flavours of garlic and butter, combined with the smoky aroma of the tandoor, make it a universal favourite bread type.

Although many believe it is impossible to recreate restaurant-style nan at home without a tandoor, you can easily make it using your regular iron tawa.

Nan goes well with Indian gravies | Image: Freepik

Ingredients for butter garlic nan

– All-purpose flour (maida) – 2 cups

– Yogurt (fresh) – 1/4 cup

– Baking powder – 1 tsp

– Baking soda – 1/4 tsp

– Sugar – 1 tsp

– Salt – to taste

– Oil or melted butter – 2 tbsp

– Finely chopped garlic – 3-4 tbsp

– Finely chopped fresh coriander – 1/2 cup

– Nigella seeds (kalonji) or black sesame seeds – 1 tbsp

– Butter (for brushing over the nan)

How to make butter garlic nan at home?

– First, sift the all-purpose flour into a large mixing bowl. Add salt, sugar, baking powder and baking soda, and mix well. Next, make a well in the centre and add yogurt along with two tablespoons of oil or melted butter. Mix everything with your hands and knead into a very soft dough using lukewarm water.

Nan can be cooked at home without an oven | Image: Freepik

– Apply a little oil to the kneaded dough, cover it with a damp cotton cloth and place it in a warm spot for at least 1-2 hours. This allows the dough to ferment properly, ensuring the naan turns out soft and fluffy.

– After letting the dough rest, knead it gently once more. Then, divide the dough into medium-sized balls. Take a ball of dough, dust it with a little dry flour, and roll it out into an oval or round shape using a rolling pin. Ensure the naan is not rolled too thin.

– Sprinkle finely chopped garlic, fresh coriander and a few nigella seeds (kalonji) over the top surface of the rolled-out naan. Gently run the rolling pin over it once to ensure these toppings stick to the dough.

– Carefully flip the naan over so that the garlic-topped side faces down. Using a brush or your fingers, apply a generous amount of water to the plain underside. This water helps the naan stick to the tawa, creating a texture similar to that of a tandoor-cooked nan.

– Heat an iron tawa until it is very hot. Place the naan on the hot tawa with the water-coated side facing down. Within a few seconds, you will see bubbles starting to form on the surface of the nan.

– Once the underside is cooked, hold the tawa by its handle, flip it upside down and roast the garlic side by moving it around over the open flame (keeping it at a slight distance). When golden-brown spots appear, the nan is ready.