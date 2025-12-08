Samsung Partners with Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Galaxy Devices Across Metros in 10 Minutes

The partnership deepens the brand’s omnichannel reach, giving consumers faster, more convenient access to Galaxy innovations

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced a partnership with Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, to make the Galaxy range of products available instantly across key cities.

Through this collaboration, Samsung will offer quick and convenient access to a wide portfolio of Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories. Customers can order select Galaxy devices on Instamart and have them delivered to their doorstep within minutes.

“At Samsung, we are driven by meaningful innovations that are accessible to everyone. Our partnership with Instamart is another step towards strengthening our omnichannel strategy and making Galaxy experience available to users in a matter of minutes. We are bringing our most loved devices closer to the users,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

“At Instamart, our goal has always been to anticipate and adapt to the changing lifestyles of our consumers. By partnering directly with Samsung, we’re ensuring that high-quality devices are now just a few taps and 10 minutes away, redefining what convenience in tech truly means,” said Manender Kaushik, AVP, Instamart.

The partnership aligns with Samsung’s commitment to extend its omnichannel presence and cater to the evolving needs of consumers who value speed, and accessibility. Samsung strengthens its retail ecosystem by partnering with Instamart and ensures that consumers across price segments can experience Galaxy technology with convenience.