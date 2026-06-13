ATS, Saharanpur cops arrest Bangladeshi nationwide absconding given that 2009

A joint group of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Saharanpur authorities has actually detained a Bangladeshi nationwide who had actually been absconding for almost 17 years after protecting bail in a case signed up under the Foreigners Act, authorities stated on Saturday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/13/400x225/The-accused--identified-as-Zahid--son-of-Ahmad-Fak_1781359041740.jpg"alt ="The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. (For representation)"title ="The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The implicated, determined as Zahid, boy of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, brought a benefit of 25,000 on his arrest. (For representation )

The implicated, determined as Zahid, boy of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, brought a benefit of 25,000 on his arrest and was desired in connection with a 2009 case including unlawful remain in India without legitimate travel files.

According to ATS authorities, the arrest was made near Saiphon Puliya on Friday throughout a joint operation by their Saharanpur system and a group from the Chilkana police headquarters.

Authorities stated the case was signed up in 2009 at Qutubsher police headquarters of Saharanpur on the problem of then intelligence system sub-inspector Indrapal Singh. 6 Bangladeshi nationals were scheduled under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for supposedly living and operating in India without legitimate passports or other legal files.

While 3 of the implicated were consequently founded guilty by a court, Zahid supposedly absconded after being launched on bail. Non-bailable warrants had actually been released versus him, and he had actually stayed on the run since.

Detectives stated that throughout the duration of absconding, the implicated continually altered areas and identities, residing in various states to avert arrest. At the time of his arrest, he was supposedly living near Gurdwara Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab. His irreversible address has actually been determined as Lefkasari police headquarters location in Bandarban district of Bangladesh.

Authorities recuperated a Bangladeshi identity card and a smart phone from the implicated. Assessment of the phone presumably exposed photos of a created Aadhaar card and other suspicious files thought to have actually been utilized to hide his identity and facilitate his remain in India, authorities stated.

Based upon the healing, a fresh case has actually been signed up at Chilkana police headquarters under pertinent arrangements of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) associating with unfaithful, forgery and usage of created files, besides Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

According to authorities, initial examination has actually exposed that the implicated kept contacts with people in Bangladesh, Myanmar and other nations. Cops likewise stated that his better half is thought to be a Nepalese nationwide.

Security companies are penetrating the level of his network, the credibility of the files recuperated and whether other foreign nationals helped him or are living unlawfully in the nation. The ATS and regional authorities are continuing the examination to trace possible partners and discover any broader network connected to the implicated.