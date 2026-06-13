Male apprehended over ‘links’ to ISI-backed network in UP’s Deoband

A homeowner of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district was apprehended on Friday as part of a joint examination into a supposed Pakistan-linked radicalisation and recruitment network, following the arrest of a Bhopal male implicated of preserving contacts with believed Pakistani intelligence handlers through encrypted messaging platforms. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Investigating agencies are now examining the detained man’s alleged role in facilitating contacts between Indian recruits and foreign-based operatives. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/13/400x225/Investigating-agencies-are-now-examining-the-detai_1781358201461.jpg"alt ="Investigating agencies are now examining the detained man’s alleged role in facilitating contacts between Indian recruits and foreign-based operatives. (For Representation)"title ="Investigating agencies are now examining the detained man’s alleged role in facilitating contacts between Indian recruits and foreign-based operatives. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Examining firms are now taking a look at the apprehended male’s supposed function in helping with contacts in between Indian employees and foreign-based operatives.(For Representation)

The advancement follows the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad(ATS)apprehended Mohammad Faraz alias Khalid Saifullah, 34, from Bhopal on claims of becoming part of an online radicalisation network with links to Pakistan-based operatives. The examination consequently led security companies to Deoband, where Faraz’s suspect assistant was apprehended.

According to private investigators, Faraz supposedly informed interrogators that he had actually touched with his assistant in Deoband for the previous 5 to 6 years. Security companies declare that the Deoband male played a crucial function in presenting Faraz to Pakistan-based handlers.

Authorities stated the probe has actually exposed that Faraz was linked through WhatsApp and Telegram groups to people based in Pakistan, India and other nations. Private investigators declare that Pakistani handlers utilized these platforms to spread out extremist propaganda, radicalise employees and motivate involvement in anti-national activities.

Examining firms are now taking a look at the apprehended guy’s supposed function in helping with contacts in between Indian employees and foreign-based operatives. Authorities are likewise examining whether extra people from western UP might have been exposed to or associated with the supposed network.

According to ATS authorities, Faraz embraced the alias “Khalid Saifullah” after being presumably affected by extremist propaganda. Detectives declare that the Deoband male recommended the name, which was apparently motivated by a departed Pakistani militant often glorified in extreme online circles.

Security companies even more declare that members of the presumed module talked about developing worry amongst the general public and checked out possibilities of performing targeted attacks. Detectives declare that employees were motivated to acquire passports and stay ready for possible travel abroad.

Throughout searches carried out after Faraz’s arrest, ATS authorities apparently recuperated digital gadgets and other product referred to as extremist and jihadist in nature. Detectives think the taken product supplies essential leads relating to the network’s interaction channels, ideological material and prospective functional strategies.

A case has actually been signed up at the STF police headquarters in Bhopal, MP, under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 13( 1 )(B) and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

While Faraz has actually been detained and produced before a court, security companies are continuing efforts to map the supposed network’s structure, moneying sources and online activities. Private investigators are likewise analyzing whether comparable radicalisation efforts targeted youths in Uttar Pradesh and other states.