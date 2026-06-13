Investment-cum-robbery racket: Chinhat constable held; hunt on for CRPF SI, 2 others

A constable published at Chinhat police headquarters was detained in connection with a supposed financial investment scam-cum-robbery racket, while a CRPF sub-inspector recognized as one of the essential implicated stays absconding, authorities stated on Saturday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Constable Puran Singh was among four people arrested by a joint team of Chinhat police and the East Zone surveillance unit. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/13/400x225/Constable-Puran-Singh-was-among-four-people-arrest_1781359341807.jpg"alt ="Constable Puran Singh was among four people arrested by a joint team of Chinhat police and the East Zone surveillance unit. (For representation)"title ="Constable Puran Singh was among four people arrested by a joint team of Chinhat police and the East Zone surveillance unit. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Constable Puran Singh was amongst 4 individuals jailed by a joint group of Chinhat cops and the East Zone monitoring system. (For representation)

Constable Puran Singh was amongst 4 individuals apprehended by a joint group of Chinhat authorities and the East Zone monitoring system. Authorities stated the gang supposedly enticed individuals with pledges of doubling their cash in a brief period and after that robbed them after calling them to conferences.

The case emerged after Prabhakar Singh, a homeowner of Vrindavan Colony, lodged a grievance on June 11. He declared that his sibling Divakar Singh and good friend Anoop Shukla were used abnormally high rois within a brief duration.

According to the grievance, the 2 males were asked to bring money for financial investment. Upon reaching the designated place, they were presumably attacked, threatened and robbed. Based upon the problem, Chinhat authorities signed up a case versus Jai Prakash Yadav, Anand Dubey and 4 unknown partners under numerous arrangements of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Throughout the examination, cops jailed Javed Hussain, 33, and Asif, 34, both locals of Gorakhpur; Pravesh Tripathi, 34, a homeowner of Sant Kabir Nagar; and Puran Singh, 29, a citizen of Rajasthan presently serving in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“The implicated were jailed near Hardasikheda canal bridge on Friday night. Authorities recuperated 1.25 lakh in money and 2 vehicles,” stated DCP (East) Deeksha Sharma.

Throughout interrogation, the implicated supposedly exposed that they ran as a distribute targeting individuals looking for fast rois. They would supposedly call potential financiers to conferences and frighten them by impersonating authorities from various cops and law-enforcement companies.

Private investigators stated Puran Singh’s participation emerged throughout the probe. Cops recognized Jai Prakash Yadav as a CRPF sub-inspector. He and co-accused Anand Dubey are absconding and groups have actually been formed to trace them.

Authorities are likewise confirming the criminal antecedents of the implicated and penetrating whether the distribute was associated with comparable offenses in other places.