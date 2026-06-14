Hong Kong – FEHD cancels licence of restaurant in Fanling

FEHD cancels licence of restaurant in Fanling *********************************************



​The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene today (June 13) cancelled the licence of a general restaurant in Fanling, as the licensee repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) for illegal extension of the food business area. The restaurant concerned has had to cease operation with immediate effect.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor with outside seating accommodation at the side of 75 Luen Wo Road, Luen Wo Hui, Fanling.

“Two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the restaurant licensee in October last year and March this year. A total fine of $7,300 was levied by the court, and 30 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the cancellation of the licence,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.

The licensee concerned had a record of four convictions for the same offence between May 2024 and September 2025. A total fine of $17,000 was levied, and 60 demerit points were also registered, resulting in a seven-day and 14-day licence suspension in March last year and February this year respectively.

The spokesman reminded licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.

Licensed food premises are required to exhibit their licence and a sign at a conspicuous place of the premises, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/licence-foodPremises-search.html).