Hong Kong – Two incoming passengers convicted and jailed for importing duty-not-paid cigarettes (with photos)

Two incoming passengers convicted and jailed for importing duty-not-paid cigarettes (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Two incoming Chinese men were sentenced to 28 to 31 weeks of imprisonment respectively, and each fined $2,000, by the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts today (June 13) for importing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs officers, in contravention of the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance (DCO).

Customs officers intercepted an incoming Chinese male passenger, aged 49, at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on June 11. Customs officers seized about 46 600 duty-not-paid cigarettes, with an estimated market value of about $233,000 and a duty potential of about $154,000, from his personal baggage. The passenger was subsequently arrested. He was sentenced to 28 weeks of imprisonment and fined $2,000 today.

Additionally, Customs officers intercepted an incoming Chinese male passenger, aged 44, at HKIA on the same day and seized about 57 600 duty-not-paid cigarettes, with an estimated market value of about $290,000 and a duty potential of about $190,000, from his personal baggage. The passenger was subsequently arrested. He was sentenced to 31 weeks of imprisonment and fined $2,000 today.

Customs welcomes the sentences. The custodial sentences have imposed a considerable deterrent effect and reflect the seriousness of the offences.

Customs reminds members of the public that under the DCO, cigarettes are dutiable goods to which the DCO applies. Any person who imports, deals with, possesses, sells or buys illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.

Members of the public may report any suspected illicit cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).