Hong Kong – 10th Anniversary Fun Day@HK ICH Centre to showcase diverse Intangible Cultural Heritage of different ethnic groups

10th Anniversary Fun Day@HK ICH Centre to showcase diverse Intangible Cultural Heritage of different ethnic groups ******************************************************************************************



The Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department is holding the 10th Anniversary Fun Day@HK ICH Centre today (June 13) and tomorrow (June 14) at the Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Centre (Hong Kong ICH Centre) located at Sam Tung Uk Museum, Tsuen Wan. The fun day is a programme under Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month 2026. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hong Kong ICH Centre and be themed around diverse ICH, the fun day showcases the rich and diverse cultures of different ethnic groups and communities in Hong Kong through a variety of ICH performances, interactive activities, experiential booths and guided tours.



Highlights of the first day’s performances included an inclusive Cantonese opera performance presented by non-ethnic Chinese children, Hoi Luk Fung unicorn dance, young Chiu Chow music and Hakka Folk Song Duet. A variety of free interactive activities were staged for members of the public, such as workshops on patterned band weaving and prosperity motif embroidery, a traditional architecture preservation technique demonstration and experience led by a veteran historic building restoration master, and the Cantonese Literary Fun Hub. Moreover, visitors could make diffuser stones with auspicious animal designs, 10th anniversary magnets, postcards stamped with the “Ten-Year Imprint”, and more at the fun day, and appreciate creative paper craft products and old photos of Sam Tung Uk.



Highlights for tomorrow include the “Village Chief Leads the Way: Deep Dive into Sam Tung Uk” tour, led by the village chief of Sam Tung Uk Village, Mr Chan Kam-hong, allowing participants to explore the ingenuity of the architectural layout story of Sam Tung Uk, a Hakka walled house with over 200 years of history, from the perspective of an indigenous resident. A Teej performance, with Nepali women singing and dancing in traditional costumes, will also be presented, as well as an Indian festival activity introducing the history, origins, and customs of Indian festivals such as Diwali, offering participants an opportunity to learn about traditional folk dances and chants. Other not-to-be-missed programmes will include the art of Chiu Chow Kung Fu tea demonstration and experience, shadow puppetry performances, as well as stilt house construction technique model demonstrations.



For details of the fun day, please visit the website: www.icho.hk/en/web/icho/2026_hkich_month_carnival_stum.html.