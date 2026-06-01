VIP unveils a refreshing new ‘Travel VIP’ Campaign: Unveils three new collections for the Modern Indian Traveller

With VIP Classic, VIP Flex, and VIP Pod, VIP resets the benchmark for design-led, functionally intelligent luggage built around the real demands of India’s modern traveller

VIP, the flagship consumer brand of VIP Industries, Asia’s largest luggage manufacturer has launched the Travel VIP campaign, a new refreshing campaign and product initiative introducing three distinct luggage collections engineered for the evolving demands of the modern Indian traveller. Conceptualised by McCann India, the campaign marks a definitive new chapter for one of India’s most iconic brands, with its sharp, design-forward and real-life solutions that intent to lead the category it helped create.

Travel VIP campaign is anchored in a series of cinematic product films, one for each collection, designed to showcase the luggage in the most vivid way possible. The visual direction is defined by bold colour palettes, fluid movement, refined styling, and aspirational yet relatable travel settings. Together, the films position VIP’s new range as design-led, purposeful, and distinctly contemporary. The campaign introduces three purpose-built luggage collections: VIP Classic, VIP Flex, and VIP Pod.

Campaign Link:

VIP POD – https://youtu.be/BIRA__wRud4

VIP FLEX – https://youtu.be/P2rshOsIHB0

VIP CLASSIC – https://youtu.be/hqdFhfyybEQ

Commenting on the launch, Atul Jain, Managing Director, VIP Industries Ltd., said, “VIP 2.0 is here. Travel today is more dynamic than ever, and the expectations that come with it are equally evolved. With VIP Classic, VIP Flex, and VIP Pod, we have set out to bring together contemporary design, purposeful functionality, and the kind of everyday ease that today’s Indian traveller rightly demands. Travel VIP is not just a campaign, it reflects the direction in which we see this category moving, and the role we intend VIP to play in shaping it.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Head of Creative, McCann India added, “Travel VIP marks a significant evolution for the brand. We wanted to move beyond showcasing features in isolation and instead tell a story about what those features enable. In a tightly crafted format, each film demonstrates how a bag can elevate an ordinary travel moment into a VIP experience. The premiumisation of the brand is reflected across every creative decision, from cast, to music and the worlds we built. We’ve shifted the conversation away from where people travel and towards the how of travel. Because ultimately, the difference isn’t just being well-travelled, it’s travelling well. That’s what Travel VIP stands for.”

The Collection:

VIP Classic: Built for Timeless Travel

VIP Classic combines cleaner lines, a refined finish, and a sophisticated palette of ivory, chocolate brown, and grey. It also features an expander designed to provide additional packing space when travellers need to carry more than planned.

VIP Flex: Built for Flexible Travel

VIP Flex is engineered around the Flexi Flap™️, a front-access panel that provides quick access to gadgets, clothes, and travel essentials without opening the entire bag. Its 90:10 deep, book-opening construction offers greater volumetric capacity while allowing the bag to open flat in compact spaces.

VIP Pod: Built for Everyday Travel

VIP Pod addresses practical travel needs with a built-in cup holder, integrated mobile holder, and a suspension wheel system engineered for smooth, consistent movement across uneven and varied surfaces.

Travel VIP launches in select key markets, supported by high-frequency airtime across regional television and Connected TV. Out-of-home activations in key cities position the campaign with the highest footfalls, reaching people now of maximum relevance. A cohort of travel-focused content creators will run a concurrent influencer programme, generating authentic, product-centred content across new collections.

The new VIP is here, and it begins at INR 6,950. VIP Classic, VIP Flex, and VIP Pod are available across leading retail stores and online.