Sairaah Announces The Half Million Tour — A 14-City Live Run Across India and Australia

India-wide Release, 1st June 2026: The 26-year-old Delhi-based singer and songwriter Sairaah is foraying into the boldest chapter of her live-performance career yet. Celebrating the love of almost half a million Instagram fans through artistic integrity, she has announced The Half Million Tour — her first-ever headline run across 14 cities in India and Australia. Starting from June 5th, 2026, the tour will also mark the artist’s debut in Australia. This is a defining moment for the young, independent talent that has become formidable in the country’s modern live-entertainment scene.

In the age of algorithmic discovery, Sairaah has gradually built a reputation for stripping songs to their emotional core, earning her a 421k following on Instagram and over 30k Spotify monthly listeners. Through singing unplugged covers and building an IRL connection with her fans, she has transcended the barriers of language and genres. With the latest tour, the Hosh Kaha Hain singer is bringing her original songs and reimagined classics at a cinematic scale, designed for an immersive experience for audiences. They will come for the voice but stay for the feeling that will linger long enough after the final note.

The tour will open in her home city, Delhi, moving through Jaipur, Rudrapur, Jabalpur, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Gurgaon, and Dehradun before culminating in a finale in Mumbai. She will make her international touring debut with shows in Sydney (July 24) and Melbourne (July 25). This represents a milestone that hints at the growing pull of Indian independent live music beyond the country.

Midway through the tour, Sairaah is all set to release a new single, Teri Meri—an original track. This cements the fact that this run is not merely a tour announcement, but she is also ushering in a new era in her artistic story.

Talking about the first of many more milestones to come, Sairaah said, “For me, live music has always been about a higher purpose. It is not limited to a screen, but it brings together people for a memorable experience that they carry with them forever. The Half Million Tour is my way of creating that experience on a grander scale, taking the intimacy of my performances into rooms across India and, for the first time, Australia. I want these shows to create a feeling of community, making the experience immersive and unforgettable.”

With this tour, Sairaah wants to create a new identity for herself. She does not simply want to be known for songs she sings but for the atmosphere she creates—cinematic, emotionally resonant, and musically distinct.