Siddu Moolimani’s horror-comedy Seat Edge makes OTT launching

Siddu Moolimani in a poster for Seat Edge Upgraded on : 01 Jun 2026, 2:00 am Siddu Moolimani-starrer Seat Edge has actually made its OTT launching following its theatrical release throughout Karnataka on January 30. Mixing scary, funny, and thriller, the movie marks the directorial launching of Chetan Shetty and brings a darkly amusing story to audiences in the digital area. Produced by Giridhar T Vasanthapura under the NR Cinema Productions banner, with Sujatha Giridhar as co-producer, Seat Edge included Siddu Moolimani in a popular function after Love You Muddu

The movie focuses on a vlogger who endeavors into ghost searching in pursuit of online attention and viral material, just to discover himself captured in a chain of stunning and unforeseeable occasions. Drawing from the growing culture of YouTubers and social networks developers going after appeal through dangerous experiences, the story integrates delights with social commentary.

Speaking earlier about the task, director Chetan Shetty had actually stated that the movie was motivated by the lengths to which vloggers and YouTubers go to acquire views and popularity. He kept in mind that Seat Edge checks out the effects of stepping recklessly into unknown area while product packaging the message within a dark funny and suspense-thriller structure.