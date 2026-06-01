Sanjana Anand to star along with Ganesh in Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva

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01 Jun 2026, 2:05 am
Director Ramennahalli Jagannatha’s Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuvastarring Ganesh, is presently under production. The movie has actually finished its very first shooting schedule in Bengaluru, with the group preparing to resume recording quickly. While the makers have actually stayed tight-lipped about the cast, CE has actually found out that star Sanjana Anand has actually been settled as the female lead opposite Ganesh.
Understood for Chemistry of KariyappaSanjana was just recently seen in Ekka together with Yuva Rajkumar and in Hayagriva with Danveerrah. She likewise waits for the release of Bailwhich stars Shivarajkumar and Deekshith Shetty. With Tamma Sukhagamana BayasuvaSanjana includes another intriguing task to her filmography. The movie marks her very first partnership with Ganesh, and Sanjana is stated to have currently signed up with the sets. A main statement concerning her addition is anticipated from the makers in the approaching days.