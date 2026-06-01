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Business Sanjana Anand to star along with Ganesh in Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva By Leslie Atkins - 101

Upgraded on : 01 Jun 2026, 2:05 am Director Ramennahalli Jagannatha’s Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuvastarring Ganesh, is presently under production. The movie has actually finished its very first shooting schedule in Bengaluru, with the group preparing to resume recording quickly. While the makers have actually stayed tight-lipped about the cast, CE has actually found out that star Sanjana Anand has actually been settled as the female lead opposite Ganesh. Understood for Chemistry of KariyappaSanjana was just recently seen in Ekka together with Yuva Rajkumar and in Hayagriva with Danveerrah. She likewise waits for the release of Bailwhich stars Shivarajkumar and Deekshith Shetty. With Tamma Sukhagamana BayasuvaSanjana includes another intriguing task to her filmography. The movie marks her very first partnership with Ganesh, and Sanjana is stated to have currently signed up with the sets. A main statement concerning her addition is anticipated from the makers in the approaching days.

For Jagannatha, the task brings an individual connection. A veteran admirer of Ganesh’s Mungaru Malea movie he has actually supposedly reviewed numerous times, the director has actually composed Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva as a family-oriented psychological drama. Music for the movie is made up by Arjun Janya, restoring the effective mix seen in Krishnam Pranaya SakhiThe supporting cast likewise consists of Achyuth Kumar and Rangaayana Raghu.

Apart from Tamma Sukhagamana BayasuvaGanesh likewise has Brinda Vihaari, which is set to be his next release. He likewise has Pinnaka and Your Sincerely Raamboth advancing through various phases of production.