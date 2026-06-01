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Karthik Sharma: I waited till I trusted myself with the story

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Leslie Atkins
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< time datetime ="2026-06-01T01:58:14.097Z" title ="2026-06-01 01:58"> 01 Jun 2026, 1:58 am

Karthik Sharma does not discuss directing his launching with the impatience of somebody going after a long-delayed dream. There is care in the method he approaches the topic. For a guy who got in movie theater as a kid and matured around sets, microphones and taping studios, instructions, oddly enough, was the one aspiration he declined to hurry, lastly understanding it through his directorial launching, Bhavaantara“I constantly wished to direct, however I did not understand whether I was all set.” That unpredictability stuck with him longer than the aspiration itself. Acknowledged as a kid star in movies such as Veera Kannadiga and Magic AjjiKarthik Sharma appeared in over 35 movies and tv serials. He likewise called for kid stars before discovering another identity in music. Having actually trained in cinematography and audio engineering at AR Rahman’s institute and invested years moving in between Bengaluru and Mumbai making up title tunes for tv dramas, the medium, in numerous methods, became his 2nd school.

“I have actually done title tunes and music for more than 100 television serials and programs. It kept me artistically inhabited, however someplace in the background, I had this script with me.” That script stayed with him for almost 12 years before taking shape as BhavaantaraSurprisingly, he states the movie did not start with business placing in mind. “It began as an arthouse movie. That was the initial impulse. While making it, we understood the story had psychological ease of access beyond that area. We did not alter the core; we just comprehended much better how to provide it.” The movie, based upon real-life occurrences that occurred in Tamil Nadu, checks out transgender lives and shifts. Sharma bewares while discussing the topic, maybe familiar with how quickly stories around gender identity are minimized to messaging. “At its heart, this is a romance. The transgender world becomes part of the setting and psychological reality of the movie. I did not desire to make something that looked at them from the exterior. I desired intimacy. To the very best of my understanding, this sort of story has actually not been checked out in South Indian movie theater.”

Bhavaantara Ends up being an individual movie in more methods than one. Sharma has actually composed the story, movie script and discussions, and likewise made up the music, and plays a popular function in the movie. For somebody who has actually crossed departments for the majority of his profession, multitasking feels less like aspiration and more like routine. “People understand me as a kid star and an author. Now, I exist myself as a director. I hope the support I got in those stages continues here also.” The music, unsurprisingly, stays near him. The movie includes 5 tunes, with Hombale Music obtaining the audio rights. “It is motivating when a banner like Hombale comes behind a movie like this. This is not installed on a huge budget plan. When they revealed interest, I felt it was the content speaking for itself.”

Filming is total; the teaser has actually currently been launched, and censor procedures are next. Shot throughout Udupi, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, Bhavaantara stars Tanvi Rao together with Sharma, with Pranav Sridhar, Srivaishnav, Veda Rao and Bhanu in supporting functions. “You can desire something for many years, however desiring alone is insufficient. I waited till I trusted myself with the story,” he signs off.

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