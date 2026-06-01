Ravichandran turns inward with Crazy Prayana: ‘No journey ends without Ramayana and Mahabharata’

Ravichandran in a poster for Crazy Prayana

Upgraded on : 01 Jun 2026, 1:53 am

For Ravichandran, movie theater has actually never ever been almost home entertainment. It has to do with memory, feeling, faith, and dream. When he marked his 65th birthday with Crazy Prayanathe release felt more like an individual letter composed in music than a celebratory single.

Introduced as a homage to his cinematic journey and his audiences for many years, Crazy Prayana brings the psychological weight of a male recalling while still concentrated on what lies ahead. The tune opens with a striking idea: “No journey ends without the Ramayana and Mahabharata” Paired with the English refrain, “There is no journey without war and discomfort,” the track sets the tone for a meditation on battle, survival, and self-discovery.

Crazy Prayana does not dive deep into approach for long. It rapidly turns intimate.