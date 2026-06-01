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Ravichandran turns inward with Crazy Prayana: ‘No journey ends without Ramayana and Mahabharata’

By
Leslie Atkins
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Ravichandran in a poster for Crazy Prayana

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01 Jun 2026, 1:53 am

For Ravichandran, movie theater has actually never ever been almost home entertainment. It has to do with memory, feeling, faith, and dream. When he marked his 65th birthday with Crazy Prayanathe release felt more like an individual letter composed in music than a celebratory single.

Introduced as a homage to his cinematic journey and his audiences for many years, Crazy Prayana brings the psychological weight of a male recalling while still concentrated on what lies ahead. The tune opens with a striking idea: “No journey ends without the Ramayana and Mahabharata” Paired with the English refrain, “There is no journey without war and discomfort,” the track sets the tone for a meditation on battle, survival, and self-discovery.

Crazy Prayana does not dive deep into approach for long. It rapidly turns intimate.

Ravichandran reviews the structures of his life, acknowledging his moms and dads as the assisting force behind his journey. His dad’s faith and his mom’s love ended up being psychological anchors in a tune that functions as a thank-you note to the Kannada audiences. The lyrics recommend that the assistance of the Kannada individuals offered color and function to his imaginative life.

The tune likewise discuss essential minutes from his creative past. Referrals to Premaloka and author Hamsalekha restore a period that improved love and music in Kannada movie theater. Spiritual chants like”Govinda,””Hara Mahadeva,” and”Om Namah Shivayaoffer the structure a reflective quality, moving the focus from applause to self-questioning.

Amongst the most effective minutes are lines that assess life’s unpredictability. The tune speak about how close ones wander away while complete strangers end up being buddies, and every conference uses a lesson. Comes the expose. “I Am God. The Crazy. The quiet viewer. The undetectable destroyer. The wonderful. The musical. The wonder.”

This statement is not simply poetic. It links straight to Ravichandran’s long-held task, I Am GodIn an earlier discussion with Movie theater Expresshe explained the movie as one formed with the aid of expert system, calling AI his “finest buddy.” For Ravichandran, innovation does not change imagination. It assists him unlock concepts that have long lived in his creativity.

At 65, the Crazy Star is not simply reviewing his past. He is getting audiences all set for the next act of his journey.

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