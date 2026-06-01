John Vijay signs up with Halka Don

A poster for Halka Don (L) and John Vijay (R)

Upgraded on : 01 Jun 2026, 1:52 am

Kannada movie theater continues to draw skill from throughout markets, and the current to sign up with the fold is John Vijay. Understood for his work throughout Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movie theater, the star has actually now come on board Halka Donthe upcoming movie produced by KP Sreekanth. The manufacturer has actually backed effective Kannada movies such as Tagaru, Salaga, and UI, and is producing Halka Don under the Venus Entertainers banner. The approaching movie marks the production home’s 4th endeavor and stars Pramod in the lead, with Amrutha Iyengar playing the female lead.

John Vijay was formerly seen in Prithvistarring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, and Yash’s Gajakessari. Now, Halka Don marks his go back to Kannada movie theater in what is stated to be a critical function. Inviting him to the movie, the makers revealed a poster bring the line, ‘The Game Just Got Bigger’. Directed by Chaluva, the movie brings the tagline ‘Sai Kumar Fan’, with veteran star Sai Kumar set to appear in an unique function. Halka Don is being concurrently made in Kannada and Telugu.

With music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Satya Hegde, the movie is advancing at a vigorous speed. The makers are considering a release later on this year.