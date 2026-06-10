PepsiCo India, HSRLM and Indus Action Join Hands to Accelerate the Lakhpati Didi Yojana in Haryana

1.1 lakh women to be enabled as Potential Lakhpati Didis (PLDs) over three years through improved access to livelihood schemes, finance, productive assets, and entrepreneurship opportunities

Reinforcing its commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment and inclusive growth, , PepsiCo India, under its RevolutioNari initiative has partnered with the Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HSRLM) and Indus Action to strengthen the implementation of the Government’s Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Anchored in PepsiCo India’s Partnership of Progress philosophy, the initiative aims to build an enabling ecosystem that connects Self-Help Groups (SHG) women with livelihood schemes, subsidized finance, and market-linked opportunities, by supporting their journey towards achieving sustainable annual household incomes of over ₹1 lakh

The initiative is projected to support 1.1 lakh Potential Lakhpati Didis over three years, enabling improved access to cash transfers, subsidised productive assets such as cattle, and structured skill-building opportunities.

The Lakhpati Didi Yojana is a national initiative aimed at empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) women by connecting them to government schemes across departments such as Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, and Women Development. Through skill development, access to finance, and enterprise support, the programme helps women build sustainable income-generating livelihoods.

Speaking about the initiative, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Sustainability Head, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, “At PepsiCo India, we believe that empowering women economically, under RevolutioNari initiative, creates a multiplier effect across families and communities. Through this partnership with HSRLM and Indus Action, we are focused on strengthening systems that make livelihood schemes more accessible, transparent, and outcome driven. By combining institutional collaboration, technology enablement, and community-led outreach, we aim to enable more women to transition into sustainable income pathways and emerge as leaders within their communities. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to inclusive growth and long-term social impact.”

Mr Suraj Bhan, CEO, Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HSRLM) added, “The Lakhpati Didi initiative is an important effort to increase income opportunities for rural women by supporting collective enterprise and entrepreneurship. Using a digital Scheme Eligibility Matching Engine, we can identify and connect eligible Self-Help Group (SHG) women with relevant government credit and livelihood schemes. This has enabled us to reach out more proactively to beneficiaries and improve their access to livelihood opportunities.”

Tarun Cherukuri, Founder and CEO, Indus Action said, “The partnership with PepsiCo India and HSRLM represents a shared commitment to strengthening last-mile delivery and ensuring that women can fully access the opportunities envisioned under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Institutional convergence, data-driven systems design, and community engagement are helping align scheme access with women’s individual eligibility and aspirations, while strengthening grievance redressal and tracking mechanisms. Together, this approach enables more effective, transparent, and accountable delivery of public programmes.”

The program provides a strong foundation for advancing women-led economic empowerment. To maximize its impact, there is an opportunity to strengthen institutional coordination, simplify access pathways, and develop responsive support systems. An assessment involving over 100 stakeholders identified key areas to further strengthen scheme delivery, including enhanced inter-departmental coordination, streamlined loan processes, stronger market linkages, more personalized training pathways, and structured grievance redressal mechanisms. Building on these insights, PepsiCo India, in collaboration with HSRLM and implemented by Indus Action, is advancing a comprehensive strategy focused on:

Institutional Convergence: Facilitating structured linkages between SHGs, line departments, skilling partners, financial institutions, and market actors, supported by clearly defined standard operating procedures.

Facilitating structured linkages between SHGs, line departments, skilling partners, financial institutions, and market actors, supported by clearly defined standard operating procedures. Process Simplification: Standardising scheme and loan application processes across departments and financial institutions to improve accessibility.

Standardising scheme and loan application processes across departments and financial institutions to improve accessibility. Technology Integration: Deploying a scheme-matching Eligibility Engine to align livelihood opportunities with women’s skills, aspirations, and eligibility criteria.

Deploying a scheme-matching Eligibility Engine to align livelihood opportunities with women’s skills, aspirations, and eligibility criteria. Digital Progress Tracking: Building a portal to track application journeys, monitor scheme access, and enable data-driven decision-making.

Building a portal to track application journeys, monitor scheme access, and enable data-driven decision-making. Grievance Redressal Mechanism: Establishing a structured system for reporting, tracking, and resolving beneficiary concerns.

“Lakhpati didi yojana se आय bhi badh rahi hai, kharcha bhi kar pa rahe hain. Bache padha paaye, ab dono bachiyan apni naukri pe lagi hain”

Saroj, Shankar Mahila SHG, Gurugram

Schemes: Vita + PMFME

“Free of cost training li aur loan leke apne papad, achar, ladoo ka kaam badhaya. Acha feel hota hai, ek motivation ata hai ki apne paer par khade hai aur kisi se maangne ki zarurat nahi hoti warna husband sas sasur se maangne hote hain. Ab mere bacho ko koi bhi samaan chahiye hota hai to papa ki jagha mujhse maangte hai. Ab self-dependent ho gayi hoon”

Manjeet, Narishakti SHG, Gurugram

Schemes: Animal Husbandry+ Individual Loan Scheme

Beyond enabling access to schemes, the partnership also aims to strengthen women’s financial decision-making skills, expand their market access, and create a model that can be scaled to support women-led economic growth. To implement this on a scale, the initiative will use convergence platforms at district and block levels, personalised outreach by Community Resource Persons, and technology-enabled channels such as IVRS, SMS, and call centres to ensure consistent last-mile engagement. Through this collaboration, PepsiCo India continues to demonstrate how purpose-led partnerships can strengthen public systems, expand economic opportunities, and help build resilient and empowered communities.