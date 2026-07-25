Chennai Love Story ticket office: Kiran Abbavaram-Sri Gouri Priya movie off to a fairly strong start

Kiran Abbavaraam and Sri Gouri Priya in Chennai Love Story Upgraded on : 25 Jul 2026, 4:40 pm Director Ravi Namburi’s movie, Chennai Love Storyopened in theatres on Friday to combined to favorable evaluations by critics and audiences. While lots of value the movie’s genuine romantic drama parts with a great deal of feelings, it has actually likewise gotten some criticism for the prolonged runtime. No quantity of negativeness has actually triggered a bad efficiency from the movie, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, on its opening day in theatres. According to information from Sacnilk, Chennai Love Story made a gross collection of 8.29 crore from theatres around the world and a net collection of 4.95 crore. Package workplace tracker is yet to share the collection information worrying the movie for its 2nd day. The makers of the movie put out a poster exposing a figure that varies from the abovementioned box workplace information from Sacnilk. According to the poster, the Chennai Love Story ticket office collection for the first day and its premiers stands at over 12.3 crore internationally.

According to reports, the movie has actually currently gotten 35 crore through non-theatrical service. Package workplace collection is still good for a movie with a modest spending plan, apparently around 30 crore, particularly thinking about the competitors from other movies in theatres. Christopher Nolan’s legendary adjustment of Homer’s Odysseystarring Matt Damon, continues its effective run in theatres in its 2nd week. July 23, Thursday, marked the release of Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayaganin theatres worldwide. In spite of the competitors from both big deals, Chennai Love Story has actually been holding its own.

The movie informs the story of a mentally withdrawn more youthful (Sri Gouri Priya) who satisfies a filmmaking candidate (Kiran Abbavaram) in Chennai as she recuperates from injury. The encounter results in a mild and shared journey of not just recovery however likewise 2nd possibilities in life.