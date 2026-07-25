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Business Tune from Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde movie Sri to drop on this date By Correspondent - 80

Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-07-25T15:36:52.599Z" title="2026-07-25 15:36"> 25 Jul 2026, 3:36 pm The manufacturer of Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movie, Sriexposed previously this Saturday that its very first tune will drop on July 27, Monday. Manufacturer Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas banner made the statement with a brand-new poster for the tune, entitled’Bomma. The makers explain it as “a song that will rekindle countless beautiful memories.” The 41st movie in Dulquer Salmaan’s profession and the 10th production endeavor for SLV Cinemas, Sri is directed by newbie filmmaker Ravi Nelakuditi. The movie marks the very first partnership in between Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. It brings Pooja Hegde back to Telugu movie theater after 2022’s F3: Fun and FrustrationDheekshith Shetty and Ramya Krishnan are likewise part of its cast.

The makers of Sri are yet to expose plot specifics. Through its advertising products, they continue to tease a romantic drama, apparently with plenty of feelings at its core. “Love will spark again,” checks out a piece of marketing text that has actually included the most recent tune release upgrade.

On the technical front, the upcoming movie has music by GV Prakash. It deserves keeping in mind that GV Prakash dealt with the music for Dulquer’s 2024 movie Fortunate Baskhar and is set to make up the soundtrack for the star’s upcoming movie Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Formerly referred to as DQ41the movie’s technical group likewise consists of cinematographer Anay Om Goswamy, production designer Avinash Kolla, and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Apparently a pan-India job prepared for a release in numerous languages, Sri is still under production. The movie is anticipated to launch in theatres at some point later on this year or early next year. The makers are yet to set a main release date for it.