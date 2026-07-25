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Home Business Fresh low pressure to drench Odisha, multiple warnings issued for several districts

Fresh low pressure to drench Odisha, multiple warnings issued for several districts

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A fresh low pressure system is expected to affect Odisha, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across the state over the next four days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an Orange warning for very heavy rainfall in four districts. The affected areas are Keonjhar…

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