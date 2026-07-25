Special|Jana Nayagan star Sandeep Ravi Raj exposes adoration for Vikram and fascinating information about his next

Jana Nayagan star Sandeep Ravi Raj Upgraded on : 25 Jul 2026, 4:09 pm Star Sandeep Ravi Raj just recently sat with Cinema Express to discuss his newest release Jana Nayagandealing with Vijay, his battles in the movie market, and more. Remarkably, Sandeep exposed that he is an enormous admirer of Vijay’s modern Vikram. “I like Vikram sir a lot. It was a massive dream of mine to act in a film with him,” Sandeep stated. The star likewise shared an entertaining story about how he enjoyed Vikram’s 2003 movie Dhool numerous times in theatres. “I have watched Dhool 14 or 15 times continuously in theatres. I would come back from school, put my bag aside, buy fried rice and a packet of water, and go to a theatre to watch the film. In those days, it was possible to take food into the theatre and watch the film while you eat it. So I would have my fried rice and watch Dhool. I have watched it for 14 or 15 days back-to-back,” Sandeep Ravi Raj shared.

Sandeep might ultimately understand his long-lasting imagine showing Vikram with movies such as Sketch (2018) and Kadaram Kondan “I have told him about my affection for him when on the set. Finally, it all materialised,” the star shared.

Returning to Jana NayaganSandeep plays a villain in the movie. He exposed that his next movie will star him in a function that he states the audience is sure to like. The star’s upcoming movies consist of Karathey Babu with Ravi Mohan. “There is a lot to expect for all of you in the film, and I play an important character in it. However much you hate me in Jana Nayagan, you will like my role just as much in it,” the star shared.

You can see the complete interview with him here: