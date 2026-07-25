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Business Mareena Michael Kurisingal thanks individuals for assistance following dispute with Pearle Maaney By Correspondent - 81

Upgraded on : 25 Jul 2026, 4:56 pm Star Mareena Michael Kurisingal has actually thanked an area of the general public for their assistance for her following her revelatory remarks about actor-television speaker Pearle Maaney. Previously this Saturday, we reported about Mareena countering at Pearle Maaney for her controversial remarks and actions with regard to the trainee demonstrations in Delhi over NEET paper leakages. The star questioned Pearle Maaney’s position in the problem and her choice to disable her remarks area and obstruct those who criticised her for her views in the demonstrations. In her newest post, Mareena Michael Kurisingal stated that it is not about winning a fight versus another person however rather about recovery. She devoted the post to “everyone who has ever been cyberbullied, mocked, silenced, or made to feel invisible for speaking your truth or simply for being genuine.” Stating “today, I feel seen,” the star shared a long note where she revealed her thankfulness to her advocates.

In the note, Mareena Michael Kurisingal stated, “Over the last few days, I’ve received hundreds of messages. I’ve read every word with tears in my eyes. For years, I carried a pain that very few people knew about. I questioned myself, stayed silent, and tried to move on because I believed that was the only way to heal. Some wounds don’t leave scars that people can see, but they stay with you every single day.”

For the unversed, previously today, Mareena efficiently verified the rumour that Pearle Maaney rejected a chance to interview her since of her absence of experience and credibility in movie theater.

The star included, “There were moments when I wondered if my voice even mattered. If anyone would ever understand what that experience had done to me.” She likewise discussed how others discussing their experiences with the actor-television speaker made her feel that she was not battling a lonesome fight. “Today, because of all of you, I know I wasn’t alone. Thank you to everyone who took a moment to listen before judging.”

You can read her complete post here: