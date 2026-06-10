Jai Raj Ispat Limited Partners with Tungabhadra Warriors in Andhra Premier League

ATOOT joins hands with Tungabhadra Warriors to support regional cricket and connect with young audiences

Jai Raj Ispat Limited proudly announced its partnership with Andhra Premier League (APL) franchise Tungabhadra Warriors representing Kurnool for the ongoing cricket season. As part of the collaboration, the company’s flagship brand ATOOT will feature prominently on the back of the official team jersey, marking a significant step in the company’s growing engagement with sports and youth focused initiatives. The jersey was unveiled in the presence of players and Ms. Ananya Saraf, Director, Jai Raj Ispat Limited.

United by a shared commitment to strength resilience and excellence this partnership lays the foundation for success both on the field and beyond. As warriors chase glory Jai Raj Steel stands as the symbol of unwavering strength behind every step of the journey. The partnership reflects Jai Raj Ispat Limited’s commitment towards supporting regional sporting talent and strengthening its connection with young audiences through one of India’s most celebrated sports platforms. The Andhra Premier League has rapidly emerged as a prominent regional cricket tournament bringing together talented players and passionate cricket fans across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking on the association, Mr Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, Jai Raj Ispat Limited, said: “Cricket has an unmatched ability to connect communities and inspire young talent across the country. Our association with Tungabhadra Warriors through the ATOOT brand reflects Jai Raj Ispat Limited’s commitment towards encouraging sports and supporting emerging regional platforms like the Andhra Premier League. We are excited to be part of this journey and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Mrs Rajshree Jain, Director, Jai Raj Ispat Limited, added: “At Jai Raj Ispat Limited, we strongly believe in building meaningful associations that resonate with youth, passion and performance. Partnering with Tungabhadra Warriors is a proud moment for us as it allows the ATOOT brand to engage with cricket enthusiasts while supporting the growth of regional sports talent.”

This collaboration further reflects Jai Raj Ispat Limited’s continued focus on expanding community engagement initiatives and building stronger connections with audiences through impactful sporting partnerships.