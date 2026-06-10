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Home Business Gulf states need to act versus strikes: Iran

Gulf states need to act versus strikes: Iran

By
Leslie Atkins
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Iran’s foreign ministry cautioned Wednesday that its neighbours in the Gulf had a “legal and moral responsibility” to avoid American and Israeli strikes, as Tehran and Washington traded attacks.

In a declaration, Iran’s foreign ministry “reiterated the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region (especially those located along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf) to prevent the US military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organise, execute, or support hostile actions against Iran”

Find out more: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards state rockets targeted United States base in Jordan

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