Hong Kong – CHP continues to follow up verified Mpox case epidemiologically connected to “Hutong”

CHP continues to follow up verified Mpox case epidemiologically connected to “Hutong” ******************************************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) stated today (June 9) that a person more validated regional Mpox (likewise called Monkeypox) case has actually been tape-recorded, which is epidemiologically connected to the cases including “Hutong”as revealed in the previous 2 weeks. Through the CHP’s active case finding, 5 cases with epidemiological links to “Hutong” have actually been recognized up until now (consisting of the very first 2 cases informed by the authorities in Chinese Mainland). The people do not understand each another and all have actually taken part in high-risk activities with complete strangers at the properties. The facility stays closed at present. The CHP will continue to carefully follow up people who went to the properties on or after May 1 and offer them with health education and continue to carry out medical security. The CHP as soon as again prompted the high-risk target groups to get Mpox vaccination as quickly as possible. The public is encouraged to prevent close physical contact with individuals believed of contracting Mpox.

Case details

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The case includes a 58-year-old male, who found out about verified Mpox cases at a property called “Hutong” on Shanghai Street in Mong Kok last month from the CHP’s earlier news release. He likewise checked out “Hutong” on May 23 and had high-risk contact there. He consequently established rash at his lower body on June 3. He looked for medical treatment at the Yau Ma Tei Integrated Treatment Centre (YMTITC) on June 5, and reported appropriate high-risk contact history to the health care employees, who then set up specimen collection from him for screening. His specimen checked favorable for monkeypox infection upon lab screening by the CHP’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch. The CHP has actually scheduled him to get seclusion treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital. The client is presently in steady condition.

The CHP is performing an epidemiological examination, and will endeavour to call people who had high-risk contact with him. The CHP will alert World Health Organization of this case.

Follow-up on the “Hutong” cases

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The CHP endeavours to call people who checked out “Hutong” on or after May 1 to offer them with health education and carry out medical monitoring. To date, over 300 people who have actually gone to the facilities on or after May 1 have actually been effectively gotten in touch with. 2 verified cases, who had high-risk contact at the properties throughout the incubation duration, have actually been determined formerly. The CHP once again advises anybody who have actually checked out the properties on or after May 1 to call the CHP’s designated Mpox telephone hotline (2125 2373), so that the CHP can supply health evaluations and recommendations. The hotline runs daily from 9am to 6pm. As examinations are still continuous, the properties has actually been closed briefly beginning with May 26.

The CHP has actually teamed up with Hong Kong AIDS Foundation to release an outreach Mpox vaccination activity at the organisation’s service centre in Mong Kok considering that last Saturday (June 6) till next Wednesday (June 17). Qualified high-risk groups (particularly guys who make love with males) can make a consultation on the organisation’s site.

Given that 2022, Hong Kong has actually taped an overall of 90 Mpox cases (73 regional cases and 17 imported cases), consisting of those case. All clients were males. Epidemiological examinations exposed that the majority of cases had high-risk sexual behaviour, consisting of making love with complete strangers or making love without using prophylactics.

Mpox vaccine



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Mpox vaccine can avoid infection and serious illness. The DH offers Mpox vaccination services for high‑risk groups. The following high-risk target groups are qualified for Mpox vaccinations on a voluntary basis:

people with high-risk sexual practices, e.g. having several sexual partners, sex employees, or having a history of sexually sent infection within the previous 12 months; health care employees accountable for taking care of clients with validated Mpox; lab workers dealing with zoonotic pox infections; and animal care workers with high threat of direct exposure in case of Mpox events in animals in Hong Kong.

High-risk target groups can get Mpox walk-in vaccinations at any of the DH’s SocHS (specifically Chai Wan SocHS, Wan Chai Male SocHS, Wan Chai Female SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Male SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Female SocHS, Yung Fung Shee SocHS, Fanling SocHS and Tuen Mun SocHS) and the DH’s YMTITC, without previous consultations.

The DH’s Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre and the Hospital Authority’s Special Medical Clinics at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital likewise supply Mpox vaccination services for their customers.

Mpox is not sent through breathing beads or aerosols in basic, and transmission would not happen through social contact. The CHP advises the general public, specifically those at greater dangers of direct exposure, to take safety measures and prevent close physical contact with individuals or animals believed of being contaminated. They ought to look for medical attention as quickly as possible if they experience pertinent signs, consisting of rash, fever, chills, inflamed lymph nodes, fatigue, muscle discomfort, and extreme headaches. They ought to not take part in activities with others that might include contact with skin rash or body fluids.

For more information, please go to the CHP’s page on Mpox and Mpox Vaccination Programme.