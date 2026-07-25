Hong Kong – Speech by SITI at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Workshop on New Concepts and Approaches of AI Literacy Enhancement Actions for Public in Chengdu (English just) (with image)

Speech by SITI at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Workshop on New Concepts and Approaches of AI Literacy Enhancement Actions for Public in Chengdu (English just) (with image) ******************************************************************************************

Following is the speech by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Workshop on New Concepts and Approaches of AI Literacy Enhancement Actions for the general public in Chengdu today (July 25):

王京濤主任 (Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, Mr Wang Jingtao), 鄭莉部長 (Member of the Standing Committee and Director General of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Sichuan Provincial Committee, Ms Zheng Li), identified visitors, girls and gentlemen,

Great afternoon. AI is improving the international landscape of innovation, market, and social advancement at an extraordinary speed. It is important to boost public AI literacy so that our residents can browse this digital period securely and with confidence. It is my enjoyment to show you how Hong Kong, China (HKC), improves AI literacy for the general public at today’s workshop.

HKC is totally dedicated to cultivating AI literacy throughout all sectors of society. Through the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme, we are embracing a tiered and collective design to support the requirements of various sectors of the neighborhood. Tier 1, Basics for All, promotes AI awareness and accountable usage of AI for trainees, moms and dads, the senior and impoverished groups. Tier 2, Professional Empowerment, gears up college student, young scientists and experts by equating their understanding into useful abilities and employability. Tier 3, Practical Enhancement, supports working specialists and little and medium-sized business in enhancing performance and competitiveness through used AI understanding.

To even more widen public understanding, we released an eight-episode television series, “AI Masters Series”this year on complimentary tv channels at prime-time television, bringing AI education into every home. Throughout the series, we welcomed leading AI specialists and market leaders to share their insights through a vibrant and appealing technique to present complex technological understanding as easy-to-understand material, consequently boosting public awareness of the safe application, future patterns and chances of AI, making AI a natural part of our social material.

Emerging innovations bring large chances, yet the merging of AI, governance and cybersecurity has actually turned into one of the specifying obstacles of our time. HKC has actually reacted decisively by releasing the Ethical AI Framework and the Hong Kong Generative AI Technical and Application Guideline to offer assistance for jobs to establish and use AI innovations in an accountable and ethical way.

We are likewise advancing AI-related cybersecurity efforts to more promote safe AI applications and deepen public awareness. The Secure AI@Work Enablement Campaign improves the safe application of AI innovations in the work environment. We will likewise hold the Cyber Attack and Defence Elite Training and Tournament next month, providing totally free training and simulated useful workouts to support cybersecurity skills and enhance their ability to take advantage of AI in countering cyber risks.

In parallel, we are equipping our federal government labor force for the future. This year, we are presenting online structure AI training courses for all civil servants. Covering core ideas, standards, use concepts and ethical factor to consider, these courses allow civil servants to use AI in a more reliable and safe way, with the supreme objective of providing more quality and responsive civil services to our people.

Prevalent understanding and protected adoption of AI lay the structure for an AI-ready society. Through deepening exchanges and reinforcing partnership, let us develop an AI-literate Asia-Pacific neighborhood where every person is empowered to grow and grow in this AI age. Thank you.