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Hong Kong – Red flags raised at some beaches

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Warning raised at some beaches

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Attention TV/radio commentators:

Please transmit the following as quickly as possible:

Here is a product of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department revealed today (July 25) that due to huge waves and harsh weather condition, warnings have actually been raised at Repulse Bay Beach and Stanley Main Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island; Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District and Tai Po Lung Mei Beach in Tai Po District. Beachgoers are encouraged not to swim at these beaches.

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