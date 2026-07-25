Hong Kong – Health danger classification for Air Quality Health Index might reach “Serious” level

Health danger classification for Air Quality Health Index might reach “Serious” level *************************************************************************************

According to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD)’s projection, the health threat classification of Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) at some air quality tracking stations might reach the “Serious” level later on today (July 25).

The EPD has actually taped higher-than-normal air contamination levels in some locations considering that the other day (July 24) afternoon. Under the impact of the external going away air of cyclone Noul, the weather condition in Hong Kong today is great and really hot with moderate northwesterly winds. Weak winds are damaging for toxin dispersion. The extreme sunlight improves photochemical smog activity, resulting in the quick development of ozone and great particulates in the Pearl River Delta area. The high ozone level likewise promotes the development of nitrogen dioxide.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, there will be heavy squally showers with windy conditions tomorrow (July 26). It is anticipated that air quality in Hong Kong will enhance already.

With a health danger classification in the “Very High” variety or above, kids, the senior and individuals with existing heart or breathing health problems are encouraged to minimize physical effort and outside activities to a minimum or prevent such activities. The public is recommended to minimize, or decrease to a minimum, outside physical effort, and to minimize time outdoors, particularly in locations with rush hour. As health impacts of air toxins might differ for people, individuals who remain in doubt or experience pain must consult from health care specialists. The general public might go to the Centre for Health Protection’s site (www.chp.gov.hk/en/content/9/460/3557.html) to find out more on health impacts of air contamination and appropriate health recommendations.

The Education Bureau (EDB) advises all schools to go to the EDB site for suitable procedures to protect trainees’ health and bear in mind of modifications in the index. The pertinent link is as follows: www.edb.gov.hk/en/sch-admin/admin/about-activities/sch-activities-guidelines/index.html.

When the air quality health threat classification is at the “Very High” level, companies of outside employees carrying out heavy manual labor are recommended to evaluate the threat of outside work and take proper preventive steps to secure the health of their staff members, such as decreasing outside physical effort and the time of their stay outdoors, particularly in locations with rush hour. At the “Serious” level, companies of all outside employees are encouraged to evaluate the danger of outside work and take suitable preventive steps to secure the health of their staff members.

Members of the general public can inspect the existing AQHI readings on the EPD’s site (www.aqhi.gov.hk/en.html).