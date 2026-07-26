18.3 C
London
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Anahat: First Indian world junior squash champ

Anahat: First Indian world junior squash champ

By
Correspondent
-
0
90

Anahat Singh becomes first Indian world junior squash champion

PTI

Synopsis

Anahat Singh achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian world junior squash champion. She defeated Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash of the championships. Anahat secured the title after winning the women’s final in straight games. She previously earned a bronze medal at last year’s competition. This victory marks a significant achievement for Indian squash.

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh emerge champions at JSW Indian Open 2026ANI
Anahat Singh becomes first Indian world junior squash champion

Ontario: Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash here.

World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here.

Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Houthis fire missiles at Saudi after Yemen strikes

Business 0
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Saturday that they fired...

Netanyahu set to visit US next week

Business 0
Washington, DC : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is...

Mareena Michael Kurisingal thanks individuals for assistance following dispute with Pearle Maaney

Books 0
Upgraded on:25 Jul 2026, 4:56 pmStar Mareena Michael Kurisingal...

Popular

Houthis fire missiles at Saudi after Yemen strikes

Business 0
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Saturday that they fired...

Netanyahu set to visit US next week

Business 0
Washington, DC : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is...

Mareena Michael Kurisingal thanks individuals for assistance following dispute with Pearle Maaney

Books 0
Upgraded on:25 Jul 2026, 4:56 pmStar Mareena Michael Kurisingal...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here