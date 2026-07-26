Anahat: First Indian world junior squash champ

Anahat Singh achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian world junior squash champion. She defeated Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash of the championships. Anahat secured the title after winning the women’s final in straight games. She previously earned a bronze medal at last year’s competition. This victory marks a significant achievement for Indian squash.

Ontario: Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash here.

World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here.

Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.