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Netanyahu set to visit US next week

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Washington, DC [US]: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the United States next week, US President Donald Trump has announced, as American forces continue to target positions across Iran following the collapse of diplomatic talks and the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran.

Trump announced the upcoming visit during his address at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Friday.

The planned meeting follows a telephone conversation between the two leaders several weeks ago, wherein Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and lauded the robust ties between the two allies.

The development comes amidst a renewed escalation in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran following the recent collapse of a ceasefire established under the MoU signed by Washington and Tehran.

Israel had maintained opposition to the accord from its inception, while its ongoing military actions in Lebanon repeatedly hindered regional diplomatic initiatives.

Concurrently, the Trump administration has been facilitating separate negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to cease hostilities, with discussions explicitly excluding Hezbollah.

Both parties have agreed to a framework under which Israeli-occupied territories in southern Lebanon will ultimately be transferred to the Lebanese armed forces. However, tangible progress on the ground has remained negligible since March.

In a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun earlier this week, Trump provided no timeline regarding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied regions.

Netanyahu’s forthcoming visit also coincides with Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza. Despite a US-brokered ceasefire announced last October, Israeli forces continue to issue evacuation orders and execute regular strikes across the region.

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