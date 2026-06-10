WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND LONDON, UK, June 9, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn., the main sports brand name of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returned for the 3rd successive year as the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner of Chestertons Polo in the Park, uniting first-rate competitors, sport-inspired style, thrilling home entertainment, and unforgettable way of life experiences for among London’s the majority of prepared for summertime sporting occasions. Held June 5-7, 2026, at Hurlingham Park in main London, the three-day celebration invited more than 30,000 guests for an event of the sport of polo in among the world’s most renowned metropolitan settings. The Red Sea Global Team Riyadh and the Disney+Team Rivals defending the ball at Chestertons Polo in the Park As the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner, U.S. Polo Assn. equipped all groups throughout the competition with custom-made efficiency jerseys while likewise supplying personnel uniforms and immersive brand name experiences created to link customers to the genuine roots of the brand name and the sport of polo. Throughout the weekend, U.S. Polo Assn. produced its biggest existence yet at Chestertons Polo in the Park with a devoted activation showcasing golf shirt and sport-inspired collections for guys, females, and kids, together with an interactive picture wall and other fan experiences. Gamers dispersed branded U.S. Polo Assn. caps to viewers straight from horseback after matches every day, producing unforgettable minutes that brought fans closer to the action. For the very first time, participants likewise experienced “The Divot Stomp,” U.S. Polo Assn.’s signature mixed drink, used specifically in VIP hospitality locations and served throughout the occasion’s renowned halftime custom every day. The specialized beverage, served in multiple-use aluminum cups with customized polo mallet stirrers, included another interactive component to the weekend event, with fans taking them home as mementos. The three-day polo celebration likewise supplied the best phase for U.S. Polo Assn.’s worldwide golf shirt project, “An Icon Born from the Game,” highlighting the genuine connection in between the brand name’s most identifiable item and its origins in the sport of polo. Throughout the celebration premises, participants experienced activations focused around the renowned golf shirt while checking out brand-new seasonal collections motivated by sport and design. “Chestertons Polo in the Park captures everything that makes the sport of polo special with competition, fashion, entertainment, accessibility, and community, all in the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities,” stated J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the business that handles and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand name. “As a brand born from the sport, our continued partnership allows us to connect with consumers in an authentic way while celebrating the heritage, energy, and global appeal that define both London and the sport of polo.” Considering that releasing in 2009, Chestertons Polo in the Park has actually developed into among the world’s biggest polo way of life celebrations and stays the only polo competition played in main London. The 2026 edition included 6 groups representing international cities and brand names at the occasion, consisting of Disney+ Team Rivals, New Equity Team London, IBV Gold Team Cape Town, who’s lineup consisted of U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Name Ambassadors Nico and Lucas Escobar, Kohn, Loeb & & Co. Group Zurich, Icon Global/AMASE Team Texas, and the Red Sea Global Team Riyadh. The celebration’s everyday styles consist of International Day on Friday, where Team England dealt with Team South Africa, followed by Ladies Day on Saturday and Finals and Family Day on Sunday. Throughout the 2026 Chestertons Polo in the Park Final, the Red Sea Global Team Riyadh bet the Icon Global/AMASE Team Texas in a close video game leading to a 4-4 tie by the end of the last chukker. After an amazing run down, the Red Sea Global Team Riyadh took their 3rd win in a row at Chestertons Polo in the Park, and colleague Cesar Crespo made MVP. “As the strategic partner for U.S. Polo Assn. in the United Kingdom, Chestertons Polo in the Park continues to be an important platform to showcase the authentic connection between our brand and the sport of polo,” stated Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, U.S. Polo Assn.’s licensing partner in the United Kingdom. “This event represents everything consumers love about U.S. Polo Assn., such as the heritage, style, accessibility, and fun, which allows us to engage directly with fans in one of our most important global markets.” The United Kingdom stays a considerable development market for U.S. Polo Assn., which continues broadening retail circulation and customer reach throughout the area. Customers can check out the current collections and sport-inspired designs at www.uspoloassn.co.uk. “Chestertons Polo in the Park was created to make the sport of polo more accessible and bring new audiences closer to the game, and U.S. Polo Assn. continues to be an important part of that vision,” stated Rory Heron, Managing Director of Sportgate International and founding organizer of the occasion. “Their authentic connection to the sport, combined with engaging fan experiences and innovative activations, helps create the unique atmosphere that makes this event one of London’s standout summer occasions.” Gorgeous visitors presenting at Chestertons Polo in the Park picture wall < img src="https://app.accessnewswire.com/imagelibrary/cceb18a8-2c68-4d8d-bd8d-011291e85735/1174038/3us-polo-assn-store-pitp-sm.jpg" width ="650"> U.S. Polo Assn.’s product camping tent at the three-day polo way of life celebration, Chestertons Polo in the Park, in Downtown London Image Credit: Spot Me About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn.is the main sports brand name of theUnited States Polo Association (USPA),the biggest association of polo clubs and polo gamers in the United States, established in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar international footprint and around the world circulation through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retailers along with countless extra points of circulation, U.S. Polo Assn. uses garments, devices, and shoes for males, females, and kids in more than 190 nations worldwide. The brand name sponsors significant polo occasions around the globe, consisting of the U.S. Open Polo Championship ®, held every year at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo competition in the United States. Historical handle ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now relay numerous of the premier polo champions worldwide, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport available to countless sports fans internationally for the really very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has actually just recently been called among USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands and has actually regularly been called among the leading international sports licensors worldwide along with the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand name is being acknowledged globally with awards for international development and sport material. Due to its significant success as an international brand name, U.S. Polo Assn. has actually been included in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ along with on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, amongst numerous other notable media sources all over the world. For more details, check out uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Globalis a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and handles the multi-billion-dollar sports brand name, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global likewise handles the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the around the world leader in polo sport material. To find out more, go to globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube. About Brand Machine Group (BMG) BMGis a global leader in style development which has actually developed itself as a vertical producer and international licensing expert with over 4 years of market experience. Partnering with acknowledged market leaders, BMG handles a smooth and collective procedure of creating, producing, and providing quality items while promoting the DNA of a varied portfolio of brand names, covering style, sports, outside, and homeware consisting of adult style, kidswear, and devices. BMG’s portfolio of brand names consists of U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG declares its dedication to supporting sustainable and ethical company practices by guaranteeing complete openness throughout its international supply chain, lining up with the ETI Base Code. Go to brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For visits contact, sales@brandmachinegroup.com About Sportgate International Sportgate Internationalis a worldwide occasion management and sports marketing company. Developed in 2015, Sportgate International now owns occasions and seek advice from business, high-end brand names, first-rate places, tourist boards, and rights holders needing sponsorship and occasion know-how. Sportgate International owns a portfolio of high-end occasions which motivates and allows the world’s finest brand names, leading business, and people to enhance their business or individual goals. The business likewise deals with a few of the most prominent places worldwide, providing initial material that makes it possible for networking and marketing to particular audiences. To learn more, go to sportgateint.com. For Further Information, Contact: Stacey Kovalsky – VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 – E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com Shannon Stilson – VP, Sports Marketing and Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 – E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

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