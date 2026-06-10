Doubleview Reports Assays from Drill Holes H102-H108, Extends Hat Mineralization Approximately 150m East and Identifies Gold-Enriched Intervals

Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ( or the is pleased to report assay outcomes that extend Hat’s gold-copper mineralization roughly 150m beyond the recognized resource envelope, opening a brand-new expedition frontier the Company calls the Far East Zone. Drill holes H102-H108, finished throughout the Company’s 2025 drill program at its 100%-owned Hat Project in northwestern British Columbia, likewise returned standout gold-enriched periods consisting of 8.0 m grading 4.04 g/t Au and 112.0 m grading 0.40 g/t Au. The 2025 drill program evaluated 2 unique eastern locations of the Hat system, 233m apart. Holes H102-H105 include drill density and connection information within and listed below the eastern side of the 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) pit shell, enhancing the geological analysis that underpins the Company’s existing resource. Holes H106-H108 provided the heading outcome: a brand-new mineralized passage, the Far East Zone, determined around 150m east of the present resource envelope, with raised gold grades pointing towards an unique and engaging geological target for future drilling. 19659003 Drill holes H102-H108 were not finished in time to be integrated into the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) with an efficient date of February 4, 2026 or the PEA divulged in March 2026. These assays do not make up an upgraded MRE, mineral reserve quote, pit optimization or financial analysis. The Company anticipates to assess the lead to future mineral resource modelling and future engineering research studies. 19659004 CEO Comment 19659005 Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented: Emphasizes Far East Zone step-out: 19459031 H106-H108 recognize assay-supported mineralization roughly 150m east of the existing mineralization envelope. Follow-up drilling is needed to identify geometry, connection and degree. 2 eastern information locations: 19459031 the H102-H105 and H106-H108 platforms are roughly 233m apart. Figures 1 to 4 highlight the separation in between the East Zone and the Far East Zone. 19659009 Gold-enriched periods: H106-H108 reveal a greater gold contribution in a number of periods, consisting of 8.0 m grading 4.04 g/t Au in H106 and 112.0 m grading 0.40 g/t Au in H108. Resource self-confidence work: H102-H105 supply included drill density and connection details for future geological modelling. The assays support future evaluation of mineral resource category. They do not, on their own, develop a modification in Measured, Indicated or Inferred mineral resource amounts or categories. 19659011 CuEq worths omit scandium oxide: reported Sc2O3 grades stay outside the CuEq computation and are revealed independently in Table 1. 19659012 Chosen Assay Results H102: 19459031 693.0 m grading 0.20% CuEq, consisting of 17.5 m grading 1.25% CuEq. H103 : 531.0 m grading 0.20% CuEq, 19659016 consisting of 145.0 m grading 0.40% CuEq and 26.1 m grading 0.96% CuEq. H104 : 259.0 m grading 0.39% CuEq, consisting of 142.0 m grading 0.47% CuEq and 19659019 23.0 m grading 1.22% CuEq. H105 19459031: 427.1 m grading 0.21% CuEq, 19659021 consisting of 71.2 m grading 0.35% CuEq. 19659022 H106 19459031: 444.0 m grading 0.29% CuEq and an overlapping period of 403.0 m grading 0.31% CuEq, 19659024 consisting of 132.0 m grading 0.51% CuEq, 48.0 m grading 1.00% CuEq, 19659026 16.6 m grading 2.02% CuEq and 19659027 8.0 m grading 3.93% CuEq. H107 19459031: 530.2 m grading 0.20% CuEq and an overlapping period of 463.0 m grading 0.21% CuEq, consisting of 22.2 m grading 0.57% CuEq. H108 19459031: 135.0 m grading 0.39% CuEq, 19659032 consisting of 112.0 m grading 0.43% CuEq, and 19659033 a different period of 75.0 m grading 0.25% CuEq. 19659034 All reported periods are drill core lengths. Real widths have actually not been identified. Total assay periods exist in Table 1. 19659035 Table 1: Summary of H102-H108 Drill Core Assay Intercepts 19659036 19659037 DDH 19659038 Keep in mind From (m) To (m) Length 19459043 (m) 19659043 CuEq 19459043 (%) not incl 19459043 Sc2O3 Au 19659045 (g/t) 19659046 Cu (%) 19659048 Ag 19659049 (g/t) Co (g/t) 19659051 Sc2O3 (g/t) H102 19659053 6.0 19659055 699.0 693.0 19659057 0.20 19659058 0.09 0.10 19659060 0.14 54 19659062 49.7 H102 19659064 incl. 19659065 246.0 19659066 699.0 453.0 0.23 19659069 0.10 0.12 19659071 0.16 19659072 55 19659073 54.1 19659074 H102 incl. 252.0 257.0 19659078 5.0 19659079 0.83 0.37 0.43 19659082 0.41 201 19659084 28.4 H102 incl. 19659087 348.0 696.0 348.0 19659090 0.25 0.11 0.13 19659093 0.19 47 53.9 H102 19659097 incl. 19659098 348.0 19659099 394.0 46.0 0.35 19659102 0.13 19659103 0.20 19659104 0.19 19659105 78 19659106 62.1 19659107 H102 incl. 527.0 19659110 528.0 1.0 5.46 2.25 3.30 11.00 292 28.5 19659118 H102 incl. 681.5 19659121 699.0 19659122 17.5 19659123 1.25 19659124 0.67 19659125 0.64 19659126 0.69 19659127 60 19659128 44.1 19659129 H103 9.0 540.0 531.0 0.20 19659135 0.10 19659136 0.09 19659137 0.15 19659138 67 19659139 39.8 H103 19659141 incl. 19659142 39.0 119.0 19659144 80.0 0.29 19659146 0.20 0.09 0.30 55 38.1 19659151 H103 incl. 236.3 532.0 295.7 0.24 19659157 0.11 0.11 19659159 0.13 19659160 81 19659161 40.9 19659162 H103 incl. 387.0 19659165 532.0 145.0 0.40 0.19 0.20 19659170 0.21 19659171 85 42.1 H103 19659174 incl. 396.0 540.0 144.0 19659178 0.40 19659179 0.19 19659180 0.20 19659181 0.20 19659182 78 42.2 19659184 H103 incl. 399.0 19659187 489.0 19659188 90.0 0.50 0.27 19659191 0.24 0.24 19659193 81 46.2 H103 incl. 406.5 432.6 26.1 19659200 0.96 0.63 0.38 0.25 19659204 100 19659205 51 H104 19659207 12.0 51.0 19659210 39.0 0.22 0.14 19659213 0.08 0.27 19659215 47 19659216 37.3 H104 19659219 425.0 19659220 684.0 19659221 259.0 0.39 0.16 19659224 0.23 0.31 19659226 60 44 19659228 H104 19659229 incl. 426.0 19659231 568.0 19659232 142.0 19659233 0.47 0.19 19659235 0.28 0.33 73 38.9 19659239 H104 incl. 460.0 19659242 483.0 23.0 19659244 1.22 0.45 19659246 0.78 19659247 0.76 19659248 114 19659249 43.6 H105 19659252 18.0 445.1 427.1 0.21 19659256 0.11 0.09 0.15 56 47.3 H105 19659262 incl. 187.0 19659264 388.6 201.6 0.26 0.11 0.14 0.16 19659270 67 54.6 H105 incl. 197.0 19659275 268.2 71.2 19659277 0.35 19659278 0.16 0.18 0.25 19659281 84 45.4 19659283 H105 19659284 incl. 360.0 388.6 19659287 28.6 19659288 0.45 0.22 19659290 0.24 19659291 0.16 19659292 52 19659293 53.1 H106 19659295 18.0 462.0 19659298 444.0 19659299 0.29 19659300 0.19 19659301 0.10 19659302 0.12 53 19659304 42 H106 incl. 19659307 105.0 19659308 508.0 19659309 403.0 0.31 0.20 19659312 0.12 19659313 0.13 19659314 56 19659315 43.1 19659316 H106 19659317 incl. 19659318 105.0 372.0 19659320 267.0 0.35 19659322 0.26 19659323 0.10 19659324 0.13 62 40.4 19659327 H106 incl. 19659329 105.0 237.0 132.0 0.51 0.45 19659334 0.09 0.16 56 37.4 H106 19659339 incl. 105.0 153.0 48.0 1.00 0.98 19659345 0.12 0.29 19659347 64 32.5 H106 19659350 incl. 19659351 105.0 121.6 16.6 19659354 2.02 2.05 0.19 0.48 19659358 75 32.7 H106 incl. 19659362 105.0 19659363 113.0 19659364 8.0 3.93 19659366 4.04 19659367 0.34 19659368 0.89 124 19659370 27.4 H107 19659372 6.8 537.0 19659375 530.2 0.20 0.10 0.09 0.12 54 40.1 H107 19659383 incl. 19659384 107.0 19659385 570.0 19659386 463.0 0.21 19659388 0.10 19659389 0.10 19659390 0.12 19659391 59 41.2 H107 19659394 incl. 19659395 107.0 537.0 19659397 430.0 0.23 0.11 19659400 0.11 19659401 0.12 19659402 60 40.7 19659404 H107 19659405 incl. 19659406 107.0 167.0 19659408 60.0 19659409 0.35 19659410 0.31 0.06 19659412 0.11 50 19659414 38.6 19659415 H107 incl. 19659417 107.0 129.2 22.2 0.57 19659421 0.54 19659422 0.08 19659423 0.17 19659424 53 19659425 36.3 19659426 H107 19659427 incl. 19659428 299.0 19659429 528.0 19659430 229.0 19659431 0.25 19659432 0.09 0.16 19659434 0.16 19659435 64 19659436 42.7 19659437 H107 incl. 299.0 354.0 55.0 0.41 0.13 19659444 0.26 19659445 0.27 19659446 95 19659447 47.5 19659448 H107 19659449 incl. 19659450 471.0 528.0 19659452 57.0 0.39 0.13 0.25 0.25 59 19659458 49.7 19659459 H108 15.0 150.0 135.0 0.39 0.35 0.06 19659467 0.20 40 19659469 37.1 19659470 H108 incl. 38.0 150.0 19659474 112.0 19659475 0.43 0.40 0.07 19659478 0.22 42 38.2 H108 And 19659483 501.0 19659484 576.0 19659485 75.0 0.25 19659487 0.10 19659488 0.13 0.25 62 19659491 36.9 Notes: 19659493 1 – Copper Equivalent (CuEq) presently does not consist of Scandium 19659494 2 – The periods provided in this table are not real widths. The real width of mineralized areas has actually not been identified. 3 – Metal equivalents ought to not be trusted for future examinations. Drill hole intercepts consisted of in this press release are core lengths that might or might not represent real widths of mineralization. It is not possible to identify real widths. 4 – Parameters utilized to compute Copper Equivalent: Au cost (US$/ oz): 2365.09; Ag rate (US$/ oz): 27.43; Cu cost (US$/ pound): 4.17; Co cost (US$/ pound): 14.76. Au healing: 89.0%; Ag healing: 68.0%; Cu healing: 84.0%; Co healing: 78.0%. * Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ( 19459060 * 27.43 * 0.68/ 31.1035 + 19459061 * 2365.09 *.89/ 31.1035 + 0.0001 * 19459062 * 14.76 * 0.78 * 22.0462 + 0.0001 * * 4.17 * 0.84 * 22.0462)/(4.17 * 22.0462 * 0.84). 19659497 Information of the algorithm utilized to approximate %CuEq exist in the notes above. The metal worths utilized in our existing algorithm are typical tracking 3 years product costs, and do not show current remarkable boosts in costs of mineral products. Scandium, a high worth tactical alloy metal (usually priced quote as Sc 2 O 3 that exists in little however extremely essential quantities in Hat mineralization. Core samples are provided firmly to a totally certified industrial lab and processed by industry-standard approaches. Assays are gotten at irregular periods, confirmed by recommendation to notes offered by our field team, contributed to our database, and shared openly by News Release. 19659500 Figure 1: Plan view revealing drill holes H102-H108 relative to the 2026 PEA pit shell and the eastern side of the Hat mineralized system. To see an improved variation of this graphic, please go to: 19459043 https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_001full.jpg 19659502 Figure 2: Cross-section through H102-H105 revealing mineralized periods within and listed below the eastern side of the 2026 PEA pit shell. 19659504 To see an improved variation of this graphic, please see: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_002full.jpg 19659505 Figure 3: Cross-section through H106-H108 revealing the Far East Zone. The area highlights a mineralized horizon extending more than 250m vertically in this view. 19659507 To see a boosted variation of this graphic, please go to: 19459043 https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_003full.jpg Geological Interpretation Arise from H102-H105 offer extra info on connection within and listed below the eastern side of the PEA pit shell. Figure 2 programs reported periods extending more than 150m listed below the shell in this area. The brand-new information increase drill protection in locations pertinent to future resource modelling and future evaluation of mineral resource category. 19659510 Arise from H106-H108 recognize the Far East Zone roughly 150m east of the existing mineralization envelope. The H106-H108 platform lies around 233m from the H102-H105 platform. Figure 3 shows the vertical level of reported mineralization in the Far East Zone area. Extra drilling is needed to identify the zone geometry, connection and relationship to the more comprehensive Hat system. 19659511 H106-H108 are likewise noteworthy for gold-enriched periods. H106 returned 48.0 m grading 0.98 g/t Au, consisting of 16.6 m grading 2.05 g/t Au and 8.0 m grading 4.04 g/t Au. H108 returned 112.0 m grading 0.40 g/t Au. These outcomes offer geological vectors for follow-up work. The significance of the metal circulation will be evaluated through additional drilling and modelling. 19659512 19659513 Figure 4: Plan view of the 2026 PEA pit shell revealing the East Zone and Far East Zone drill locations. To see an improved variation of this graphic, please check out: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_004full.jpg 19659515 Figure 5: Three-dimensional viewpoint view looking west revealing the 2026 PEA pit shell and the eastern 2025 drill locations. To see a boosted variation of this graphic, please go to: 19459043 https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_005full.jpg 19659519 Figure 6: Three-dimensional view looking west revealing 2025 drill intercepts listed below the 2026 PEA pit shell. 19659520 To see an improved variation of this graphic, please go to: 19459043 https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_006full.jpg 19659522 Figure 7: Three-dimensional view looking north revealing eastern drill intercepts relative to the 2026 PEA pit shell. To see an improved variation of this graphic, please go to: 19459043 https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/300676_a6fe9797549ab975_007full.jpg 19659524 Table 2 sums up collaborates of the current drill holes. 19659525 Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations 19659526 Coordinates are reported in NAD83/ UTM Zone 9N. DDH ID UTM-East (m) 19659530 UTM-North (m) Elevation (m) Dip ( ° ) 19659533 Azimuth ( °) 19659534 Max-Depth (m) H102 348203 6453897 19659538 972 -88.47 0 19659541 732 H103 348203 19659544 6453897 19659545 972 19659546 -67.84 19659547 135 19659548 720 19659549 H104 19659550 348203 19659551 6453897 972 19659553 -75.79 19659554 167 702 19659556 H105 348203 6453897 19659559 972 -80.72 30 19659562 663 H106 19659564 348418 6453987 19659566 982 -89.11 0 651 H107 348418 6453987 982 -75.51 100 651 19659577 H108 348418 19659579 6453987 982 19659581 -75.06 170 19659583 648 Quality Control and Quality Control: Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview’s field camp where they are photographed, determined and logged by our technical personnel and after that divided utilizing a diamond bladed saw. One half is positioned in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded firmly to the independent analytical laboratory. The staying half core is saved on website where it is offered for more evaluation and tasting. The assay cores go through a Chain of Custody regimen as they are delivered from camp to a bonded provider for shipment to the laboratory. 19659586 All core samples are ready and examined at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, an independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 accredited center. Samples are dried, squashed to 70% death 2 mm, split to acquire a 250 g representative part, and crushed to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold, platinum, and palladium are assayed by 30-50 g fire assay with ICP-OES surface. Multi-element analyses (approximately 48 aspects) are carried out by four-acid food digestion with ICP-OES/MS, with ore-grade assays used where needed. Picked samples are more examined for whole-rock oxides utilizing lithium borate blend with ICP-OES, and Loss on Ignition is figured out independently. Regular quality control procedures consist of insertion of blanks, replicates, and accredited referral products, guaranteeing precision and dependability of outcomes. Doubleview keeps a site at www.doubleview.ca. Certified Persons: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview’s Qualified Person with regard to the Hat Project as specified by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has actually evaluated, and authorized the technical contents of this press release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is an investor in the business. 19659590 About Doubleview Gold Corp 19659591 Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource expedition and advancement business headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is openly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038) , and 19459030 (FSE: 1D4). 19459031 Doubleview concentrates on determining, obtaining, and funding valuable and base metal expedition jobs throughout North America, with a strong focus on British Columbia. The business improves investor worth through the acquisition and expedition of premium gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively vital minerals using innovative expedition strategies. 19659592 Doubleview’s success is deeply rooted in the undeviating assistance of its long-lasting investors, advocates, and institutional financiers. Their continuous dedication has actually contributed beforehand the business’s tactical efforts. Doubleview eagerly anticipates additional collective development and advancement and continues to invite active involvement from its valued stakeholders as the business broadens its portfolio and enhances its position in the vital minerals sector. 19659593 On behalf of the Board of Directors, 19659594 Farshad Shirvani, President & & Chief Executive Officer For additional details please contact: NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. 19659597 Forward-Looking Information 19659598 Specific of the declarations made and info consisted of herein might make up within the significance of suitable Canadian securities laws. Positive declarations in this press release consist of, however are not restricted to, declarations concerning: the analysis of drill outcomes; the possible extension of mineralization; the recognition and significance of the far east mineralized zone; the possible incorporation of drill holes H102 to H108 into future geological designs, Mineral Resource Estimates, Preliminary Economic Assessments or other financial research studies; the capacity for future conversion of Mineral Resources into greater self-confidence classifications; future drilling strategies; future expedition programs; the prospective financial significance of scandium, cobalt, copper, gold and silver mineralization; and the continued development of the Hat Project. Positive declarations are based upon presumptions that management thinks about affordable at the time they are made, consisting of presumptions concerning geological connection, future expedition outcomes, metallurgical healings, metal rates, accessibility of funding, regulative approvals, access to the home, and the Company’s capability to total future technical research studies. These declarations include understood and unidentified dangers, unpredictabilities and other elements that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those predicted. Such dangers consist of, however are not restricted to: dangers related to mineral expedition and advancement; unpredictability of geological analysis; unpredictability of Mineral Resource evaluation; volatility in metal costs; metallurgical and processing dangers; allowing and ecological dangers; title and gain access to dangers; funding threats; devices accessibility; First Nations assessment and engagement; and other threats revealed in the Company’s public filings. 19659600 Other than as needed by appropriate securities legislation, the Company carries out no responsibility to openly upgrade or modify positive details, whether as an outcome of brand-new info, future occasions or otherwise. 19659601 19459032 To see the source variation of this news release, please see https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300676 Subject: Press release summary 19659604