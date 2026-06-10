HONG KONG, Jun 9, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –SDMC’s “First AI Home Stock” story is supported not just by innovation positioning, however likewise by its abroad client network. The business has actually constructed a service design concentrated on worldwide telecom operators and sellers, a channel structure that might end up being essential if AI Home services move from item principles into family release. The business creates more than 90% of its profits from abroad markets. Its 2025 income structure was spread out throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia leaving out China, offering SDMC a more varied worldwide base than business based on one domestic or local market. That worldwide footprint matters for AI Home since family intelligence items typically need compatibility with regional operators, material systems, connection requirements and customer use practices. According to SDMC’s prospectus, considering that 2010 and approximately the most recent practicable date, the business had actually provided clever home items, consisting of end-to-end software and hardware options, to more than 300 worldwide telecom operators and sellers, serving countless homes worldwide. For a business looking for to promote itself as the “First AI Home Stock,” that set up relationship base is a crucial property. Operators currently sit near the home through broadband, tv, material and device-management services, making them natural partners for AI Home commercialization. SDMC’s accreditation record likewise supports its worldwide technique. The business turned into one of the very first business in China to protect Google Android television accreditation in 2017 and the very first ODM business worldwide to protect Google television projector accreditation in 2023. These qualifications matter in abroad operator channels, where compliance, community compatibility and shipment dependability are typically requirements for provider choice. The financial investment case is that SDMC can utilize this operator network to extend its function from hardware supply to AI Home options. Digital video gadgets can supply the home entertainment user interface, network interaction gadgets can supply family connection, and software application platforms such as Cedar and XHome can offer coordination and gadget management. If operators embrace more integrated home services, SDMC’s existing B2B relationships might minimize the expense and time needed to bring AI Home items to market. The threat is that the AI Home chance stays early, and consumers might move carefully before devoting to massive releases. SDMC will require to show need, money making and repeat orders beyond its existing hardware base. Its international operator network provides the “First AI Home Stock” story an industrial path, rather than leaving it as a pure innovation motto for market audiences.

Subject: Press release summary Sectors: Wireless, Apps, Funds & & Equities, Artificial Intel [AI]Automation [IoT] http://www.acnnewswire.com



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