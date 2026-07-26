Trey Songz Gets Zero Jail Time After Arrest for Allegedly Punching Nightclub Employee

The singer was charged with assault last year after allegedly striking an employee in the face at Dramma Night Club in Times Square

Trey Songz has avoided jail time following his arrest last year over allegedly punching an employee at a nightclub in New York City.

The R&B singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year of conditional discharge for a non-criminal violation of second-degree harassment, Billboard reported. If he remains complaint with the sentence’s terms for the next 365 days, Neverson won’t be subject to incarceration or probation.

Last December, Neverson was arrested and charged after his alleged involvement in two separate incidents at different establishments more than a week apart in New York City. In the first, Manhattan prosecutors charged the artist with harassment and misdemeanor attempted assault and accused Neverson of striking an employee in the face at Dramma Night Club in Times Square on Dec. 4, per the New York Post.

After completing mental health treatment and abiding by court-ordered conditions, Neverson was allowed to withdraw his prior misdemeanor plea and remain convicted only of harassment, a non-criminal violation, per Billboard.

In the second incident, the singer allegedly broke around $1,500 worth of restaurant property, including hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas at Mira restaurant and hookah lounge in Manhattan. Neverson was charged with a felony count of second-degree mischief. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office later dropped the felony count.

Neverson’s lawyer, Mitch Schuster, said in a statement to Rolling Stone that their legal team was “very pleased with this resolution.” “Our investigation revealed significant discrepancies in the alleged facts underlying the felony allegation. First, Mr. Neverson did not cause any of the alleged damage. Second, the extent of damage caused by others was significantly less than initially reported to law enforcement. When confronted with these discrepancies, the District Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the felony case in January 2026,” said Schuster. “Based on facts discovered during investigation, the District Attorney’s Office subsequently agreed to resolve the second matter with a harassment violation, a non-criminal disposition.”

This article was updated on July 24 at 12:13 a.m. to include a statement from Trey Songz’s attorney, Mitch Schuster.

From Rolling Stone US.