PVR INOX reported a strong turn-around in the very first quarter of FY27, publishing a revenue after tax (PAT) of Rs 56.5 crore, compared to a Rs 54 crore loss throughout the exact same duration in 2015. The multiplex operator likewise taped a 10.4 percent boost in combined earnings, which increased to Rs 1,622.2 crore from Rs 1,469 crore a year back.

PVR INOX Q1 results: Profit at Rs 56.5 crore, income up 10.4%, ticket office rises

The business’s efficiency comes along with a robust healing in the theatrical organization, with India’s overall ticket office collections growing 20 percent year-on-year throughout the quarter.

Strong movie slate increases admissions

PVR INOX credited the quarter’s efficiency to a healthy mix of Hindi, local and Hollywood movies. Amongst Hindi releases, Bhoot Bangla, Cocktail 2 and Main Wapas Aunga became strong entertainers. Regional movie theater likewise provided remarkable development, led by movies such as Raja Shivaji (Marathi), Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) and Karuppu (Tamil).

Hollywood titles likewise contributed substantially, with non-franchise movies consisting of Job Hail Mary, Michael and Fixation drawing audiences to movie theaters.

Admissions, ticket costs and F&B sales increase

The multiplex chain tape-recorded 36.6 million admissions throughout the quarter, showing an 8 percent year-on-year boost. Its Average Ticket Price (ATP) stood at Rs 273, up 8 percent from the previous year, while Spend Per Head (SPH) increased 9 percent to Rs 161. As an outcome, ticket profits increased 16 percent, while food and drink sales signed up a 17 percent boost compared to the exact same quarter in 2015.

EBITDA almost doubles, business turns net money favorable

PVR INOX likewise reported a sharp enhancement in success. EBITDA climbed up 90 percent to Rs 229.6 crore, with EBITDA margins broadening from 8.2 percent to 14 percent, driven by more powerful operating utilize.

The business likewise accomplished a crucial monetary turning point by turning net money favorable, ending the quarter with Rs 80.7 crore in net money since June 30, 2026.

Ajay Bijli on the quarter’s efficiency

Talking about the outcomes, PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli stated the business’s functional efficiency enhanced throughout essential criteria: “The industry delivered broad-based growth, our operating metrics improved across the board, and the company is now net cash positive. With a diverse content slate ahead and a capital-light expansion model, our focus remains on delighting consumers, driving footfalls and creating enduring value for our shareholders.”

Following the statement of the quarterly outcomes, PVR INOX shares climbed up 5.5 percent to Rs 1,047.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), showing favorable financier belief after the business’s go back to success.

Check Out: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: PVR INOX-Cinepolis Week 2 collections leap 89.8% over Week 1

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